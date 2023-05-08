The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips from Ffos Las and Newcastle on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

(2.00 Ffos Las)

This lightly raced eight-year-old wasn’t seen for over 1,000 days between his debut bumper win at Kelso in January 2020 and this novice hurdle campaign. Having unsurprisingly faded on seasonal debut behind Knowsley Road at Chepstow, Emma Lavelle’s charge then travelled as well as anything before weakening into fourth to Authorised Speed at Sandown. It all came together next time when bolting up at Chepstow from subsequent winner Good Friday Fairy and this looks a good opportunity to go in again.

(5.48 Ffos Las)

Having failed to complete in both point-to-points in Ireland, although running with promise in both, this grey gelding subsequently joined Ben Clarke. Two low-key efforts were followed by a much improved performance when chasing home the aforementioned Manorbank at Chepstow, staying on well despite an almighty blunder three out. A comfortable all-the-way win back at the same track followed 11 days ago and the stable are obviously happy to turn out again quickly in a handicap.

(6.10 Newcastle)

John and Thady Gosden have introduced some useful individuals at Newcastle and this well-bred colt could easily be another. By the ill-fated Roaring Lion, who is already showing what a great loss to the breeding world he is with his sole crop producing the likes of Dubai Mile and Running Lion, this half-brother to two listed winners and the highly promising Courage Mon Ami has a King Edward VII Stakes entry and can take this at the expense of the once-raced Crystal Mariner.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.