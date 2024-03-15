The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped 5-1 and 3-1 winners last Saturday and has three horse racing tips for this weekend's action

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday. . .

Cruz Control (3.12 Newcastle)

Runner-up to Arkle fourth Matata on his chasing debut at Ffos Las in October and recorded his first success over fences when beating subsequent winners Glory And Honour, Hello Judge and Present Fair at this track in November. Cruz Control was fifth in the Eider Chase when returning to Newcastle last month and that was a highly respectable effort considering he was tackling 4m1½f on heavy ground when 2m4½f had been the longest trip he had previously encountered. Cruz Control was a staying-on second over intermediate trips on his previous two starts which suggests that Tom Lacey may have found a good opportunity for his seven-year-old here by running him over 2m7½f at a track he has already won at. Cruz Control is able to compete off the same mark as his Eider run and should have the class to shoulder top weight.

Il Pino (4.30 Kempton)

Made a successful debut under rules when beating Lord Of Thunder by five and a half lengths in November and the runner-up from that Wincanton event has boosted the form by winning a couple of novice hurdles by a combined 17 lengths since. Thirtyfour Thirty was beaten 22 lengths by Il Pino and made a successful handicap debut on his next start. Given the selection pulled clear from subsequent winners with some amount in hand, he should be able to defy a penalty and follow up here at another right-handed track over virtually the same distance. The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old concedes weight to only one of his rivals and the presence of five other winners in the six-runner line-up should hopefully keep Il Pino a reasonable price. My doubts about the form of the Nicholls yard were eased somewhat by the trainer's winner and runner-up at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Captain Bellamy (4.45 Uttoxeter)

Beat Union Avenue, who has won twice under rules and was ninth in Wednesday's Champion Bumper, by 14 lengths at Dromahane last April. Captain Bellamy confirmed the promise of that point-to-point victory when making a successful debut under rules at Chepstow in October. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh from that 16-runner bumper have all won subsequently and although he disappointed in Listed company at Ascot last time, Captain Bellamy finished just two lengths behind Dunskay, who comfortably landed a 12-runner contest on his sole start since. The son of Black Sam Bellamy was reportedly unsuited by the ground at Ascot and requires a softer surface which he gets here with heavy the official going description. Harry Cobden also said the five-year-old hung left-handed at Ascot so the return to a left-handed track here should also suit under Lorcan Williams, who will be buoyed by Thursday's Cheltenham Festival success on Golden Ace.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.