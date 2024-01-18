The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three racing tips at Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Carey Street (1.05 Wolverhampton)

The Linda Stubbs-trained eight-year-old has tumbled down the weights since scoring off a mark of 70 at Wolverhampton under Hollie Doyle in March 2022. Carey Street is rated 15lb lower as he returns to the same track under the same rider and has to be respected if backing up Monday's decent third-placed effort. Carey Street was also third at Wolverhampton on his final start in 2023 which suggests that a return to form is not far away. The slight drop in trip to 1m½f should not be an issue as the first of Doyle's two victories on the gelded son of Bungle Inthejungle came over that distance at this track in January 2021. Given that Carey Street is rated 5lb lower than that success, he looks seriously well treated.

Cusack (3.45 Newcastle)

Consistent six-year-old who has made the frame on all but one of his five starts since scoring over a mile at Newcastle in October. Cusack chased home subsequent winner Enola Grey on his penultimate start before again finishing second at Newcastle last time. David Thompson has elected to step his son of Heeraat back up in trip to 1m2f and the last time he encountered that distance he was beaten a neck by Highwaygrey. Cusack finished a nose ahead of Mercurius Power, who boosted the form when landing a 12-runner contest off only 1lb lower on his next start. Course winner Urban Road looks the main danger as Cusack attempts to defy a career-high mark of 67.

Nelson Gay (6.45 Newcastle)

Has dropped to the same mark as his course-and-distance success in June and his rating of 75 is 1lb lower than his last win at Wolverhampton in September. Nelson Gay chased home Petit Calvados on his penultimate start and the winner boosted the form when following up off 6lb higher. Nelson Gay was third behind Pepsi Cat last time but the Michael Dods-trained six-year-old is 5lb better off with that rival here and that could be enough to reverse the two-and-a-quarter-length deficit.

