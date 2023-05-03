The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

(1.40 Salisbury)

Second when sent off the 9-4 favourite for his debut at Newbury last month. The only horse who ran in that eight-runner maiden to be seen since is Succession, who was more than three lengths behind Kalik in fourth and boosted the form nicely when winning at Bath on Monday. The Amo Racing-owned colt has a couple of eyecatching long-term entries and, if he is the sort of horse who will be lining up in Doncaster's Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes or Redcar's Listed William Hill Two Year Old Trophy in the autumn, then he ought to be getting off the mark here. Kalik beat his chief market rival in Salisbury's opener, Matters Most, by a length and a quarter at Newbury and should confirm the form over the same 5f trip.

(3.15 Salisbury)

Third over course and distance on his debut last September when giving 5lb to the winner Secret Solace. Greek Order was only a length behind Secret Solace, who went on to finish fourth in a Listed contest against her own sex on her next start, suggesting the form was okay. Greek Order ran another good race when beaten a neck by Regal Honour at Newmarket on his second start, with the winner going on to finish fourth in the Listed Feilden Stakes last month. The fourth at Newmarket, Get Stuck In, made a winning handicap debut off a mark of 73 on his next start and with Greek Order sent off at 6-4 on both of his starts as a juvenile, there is clearly a high level of confidence in his ability at home. The Juddmonte-owned colt is Ryan Moore's only ride of the day and should make it third time lucky on his seasonal reappearance.

(5.20 Tipperary)

Mare who has bumped into decent Willie Mullins-trained performers on her first two starts and represents top-class connections in Henry de Bromhead, Rachael Blackmore and JP McManus. Although no match for Quais De Paris when second at Tramore on New Year's Day, it was a promising first run, especially considering the winner ran in Grade 1 company on his next start. Birdie Or Bust was comfortably beaten by In Excess at Fairyhouse last time, but was 20 lengths clear of the third Firm Footings, who went on to finish sixth in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival. Unlike her two runs to date, Birdie Or Bust races solely against her own sex in what looks an average maiden event and the five-year-old should get off the mark.

