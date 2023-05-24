The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

(6.00 Limerick)

Has been in fine form over fences since winning the Welsh Champion Hurdle in October and posted another solid effort when second behind Saint Sam in a Killarney Grade 3 last time. Effernock Fizz was 19 lengths clear of Grade 2 winner Telmesomethinggirl and even further ahead of the reopposing Minx Tiara and Kerry National scorer Busselton. Prior to that decent run, Effernock Fizz was second in a Grade 2 handicap at Cheltenham when giving the winner, Walk In Clover, 27lb. That form has worked out well with Walk In Clover going on to win again on her next start and La Domaniale, who trailed Effernock Fizz by more than 44 lengths in sixth, scoring against the geldings at Aintree last week. Jeremys Flame is obviously the danger but has not been since finishing sixth in the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and Effernock Fizz, in receipt of 5lb, could make her race-fitness count.

(6.42 Sandown)

Form of the son of Blue Point's debut success could not have worked out any better with the first four horses to follow him home at Newmarket last month all having won since. Cuban Thunder (second) and Hackman (third) got off the mark in maidens at high-profile meetings at York and Chester, which could prove to be above-average affairs. Flag Of St George was two-and-a-quarter of a length behind Blue Storm in fourth before winning by the same margin at Newmarket on his next start. Blue Storm steps up in class but is likely to prove to be a Group rather than Listed performer in time and although there are six other once-raced winners in the ten-runner line-up, he looks to be the best of them.

(7.12 Sandown)

Outran his odds of 18-1 when second to Quickthorn in this Group 3 event last year. Quickthorn went on to land Group 2s at Longchamp and York so it was an excellent effort from Andrew Balding's stayer to get within less than two lengths of that progressive winner. There is no Quickthorn to contend with this year and Nate The Great had favourite Enemy in behind him 12 months ago and should confirm that form. Nate The Great has been running in races won by the top stayers in the division such as Kyprios and Coltrane and will benefit from taking on a weaker field. He demonstrated he is still capable of getting his head in front when taking a 2m good ground Listed event at Newmarket in September, with the going and trip exactly the same here.

