The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Sunday

Three horses to put in a treble on Sunday.

(2.30 Kelso)

Went one better than his hurdling debut second at Wetherby last month when a comfortable winner at Uttoxeter last time. The Donald McCain-trained six-year-old was eight-and-a-half lengths clear of Stowaway Jess and that third-placed horse won at Market Rasen on Monday, so the form has been franked. There is not much depth to this five-runner contest so Clody Flyer will be very hard to beat even under a penalty.

(2.40 Fontwell)

Has raced in a higher grade than this on his last 13 starts and has to be of interest now rated 9lb below his last winning mark. His effort at Kempton last time can be excused as it was over 3m when all of his best performances have been over an intermediate trip so the drop back to 2m5½f should suit. Striking A Pose was third at Huntingdon in March with the second, Dom Of Mary, going on to win on his next start so there is form to suggest that Striking A Pose can threaten in what is by far the weakest field he has lined up against this season.

(3.50 Curragh)

A Group 1 winner as a juvenile in the Moyglare in September, and backed up that promise shown at the Curragh when second in the 1,000 Guineas on her reappearance. Tahiyra just got outbattled by Mawj at Newmarket but there was no shame in being beaten by half a length, given the front two pulled nearly eight lengths clear of the rest. There is no Mawj to contend with this time so Dermot Weld's filly should be incredibly hard to beat back at the scene of her top-level triumph against a weaker field.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.