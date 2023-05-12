The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

(2.25 Lingfield)

Demonstrated her class when beating subsequent dual Group 1 winner Kinross in the Lennox at Glorious Goodwood. That deserved Group 2 success followed on excellent third behind Prosperous Voyage and Inspiral in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes. Sacred is the likely favourite for this Group 3 contest and although now better off in the weights, she was beaten twice by Sandrine last season. Andrew Balding's filly has demonstrated she can perform to a decent level first-time-out as she made a winning debut on her only previous start on the all-weather at Kempton as well as finishing fifth in the 1,000 Guineas on her seasonal reappearance last year. Although she only beat one rival home when last seen, that came on very soft ground in Group 1 company after a string of consistent efforts so that Longchamp blip can be excused. Oisin Murphy partners Sandrine for the first time and she could go close on her first start as a four-year-old.

(4.30 Hexham)

Has looked a winner in waiting for a while as he is rated 16lb below his last successful mark of 133. The Rebecca Menzies-trained nine-year-old had to contest some decent handicaps as a result of that Wetherby win in January 2021 and has been creeping down the handicap ever since. Sao was second at Wetherby last month and can go one better as he returns to the same course and distance as his first chasing success. He has to give weight all round but should have the class to gain an overdue victory.

(5.00 Haydock)

Third on her debut at Ludlow at the start of the year but took a significant step forward from that run when fourth in a Listed event at Market Rasen in February. The winner, Dysart Enos, bolted up in a Grade 2 at Aintree's Grand National meeting on her next start while the second, Queens Gamble, was already a dual Cheltenham bumper winner. Flying Fortune boosted that already exceptional form when staying on well to win at Stratford in Cheltenham Festival week. Peter Bowen's filly had been due to run at Cheltenham herself last month but the ground was too quick and conditions look more likely to suit at Haydock. Flying Fortune receives weight from Nicky Henderson's rules debutant Scandisk Park and could make it back-to-back wins

