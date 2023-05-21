The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

(2.10 Ffos Las)

Dual bumper winner who was pitched into Listed company by Peter Bowen at Newbury in November so is clearly well thought of. The five-year-old mare was sent off the 11-4 joint-favourite for her handicap debut at Perth last month. Letterston Lady looked a little one-paced and could only manage fourth, but the form of that 2m soft-ground contest has been boosted since with the winner, Inferno Sacree, comfortably following up at Newton Abbot. The step up to 2m4f should suit Letterson Lady as well as a return to good ground, the going description she made a winning hurdling debut on last October. She has been dropped 3lb for her last run and effectively receives 8lb from likely favourite Whatsupwithyou.

(4.30 Redcar)

Contested primarily in Group and Listed events in his juvenile campaign and has to be of serious interest now handicapping on his first start as a three-year-old and since a gelding operation. The son of Acclamation was fifth in a 17-runner race at Glorious Goodwood on his only previous handicap start which suggests he can be competitive off the same mark of 90 in this weaker event. Remarkable Force's best Racing Post Rating came over this 5f trip when beaten only by the 104-rated Prince Of Pillo and 102-rated Bolt Action off level-weights in Ayr's Harry Rosebery Stakes. Remarkable Force won first-time-out last season which suggests he can deal with the 227-day layoff providing the unbeaten Dubai Dawn isn't too good.

(6.15 Market Rasen)

Bumper winner who should be able to make it third time lucky over hurdles in a mares' maiden contest lacking depth with just five runners. The Fergal O'Brien-trained six-year-old had no chance on her hurdling debut at this track in February with the race won by Kateira, who went on to finish second against the geldings in Grade 1 company at Aintree's Grand National meeting. Stowaway Jess improved on that fifth-placed effort to finish a staying-on third over 2m at Uttoxeter last time, suggesting that this 2m2½f trip should suit perfectly.

