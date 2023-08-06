The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Juri (3.20 Ripon)

Roger Varian has a 44 per cent strike-rate at Ripon over the last three seasons with seven winners from sixteen runners since 2021 and the Newmarket trainer sends Juri to North Yorkshire to make her debut. Little should be taken from the fact that Hollie Doyle does not ride Archie Watson's Corellian Star, given that she is retained by Juri's owner Imad Alsagar, but this looks an excellent opportunity for the daughter of Invincible Spirit to make the perfect possible start. All but one of her eight rivals have been comfortably beaten already and Juri could emulate her half-sister Extra Elusive by making a winning debut.

Surprise Package (4.18 Cork)

Last year's Imperial Cup winner has demonstrated he still retains plenty of ability with two runs on the Flat last month. Peter Fahey's seven-year-old was sixth at Leopardstown on his return from a 461-day absence in a race won by subsequent Galway Hurdle runner-up Jesse Evans. Surprise Package came on for that reappearance when beaten half a length by 15-8 favourite Banned in a Ballinrobe maiden over 1m4½f. Given that his last run over hurdles came in Grade 1 company when sixth behind Jonbon at Aintree's Grand National meeting, the change in codes should suit Surprise Package, who receives weight from half of the six-runner line-up.

Albany (7.00 Windsor)

Fifth on her debut at Kempton in December and has improved since being upped in distance. The Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old had Tarraff and Deep Dive behind her when third on her reappearance and she should be able to confirm that form. Albany was sent off the even-money favourite for her first start on turf in a 14-runner event at Windsor last month and was beaten only a nose by newcomer Dunes King. She should go one better over the same course and distance here.

