The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Monday

(2.02 Warwick)

Looked promising when winning a Cheltenham bumper on her debut and when following up at the same track in a Listed contest. The Oliver Sherwood-trained mare was beaten a length by Dysart Enos at Market Rasen on her next start but that form was significantly boosted when the winner landed a Grade 2 at Aintree's Grand National meeting by nine lengths. The soft ground didn't suit Queens Gamble in the Champion Bumper last time, and a return to a sounder surface in a much weaker event should help the five-year-old make a winning start over hurdles.

(2.37 Warwick)

Only 1lb higher than the mark he won off at Newbury on his penultimate start and ran another good race at Cheltenham last time. The Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained six-year-old has to give weight all round as he drops back in trip but should have the class to see off his four rivals here as he is rated upwards of 10lb higher than his opposition in Warwick's feature contest.

(4.50 Kempton)

Dropped to 7lb below his last winning mark and has contested top events at major festivals on his last two starts. The Sam Thomas-trained ten-year-old was sixth in the Red Rum Handicap Chase last time and a reproduction of that effort should see him go close here. Before Midnight's last win came at Ascot in November 2021 so this return to a right-handed track should suit as well as the going description, with the bulk of the veteran's successes coming on good ground.

