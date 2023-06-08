The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday.

Casa Tall (3.50 Market Rasen)

Rated 15lb below his last winning mark with that last success coming at Exeter on good ground in a Class 3 event in November 2021. Tom George's nine-year-old has to be of serious interest as he drops to Class 5 company, in what will be the lowest grade he has contested in Britain. Casa Tall's best form has been on good ground so a return to a quicker surface should suit and having been outpaced on his last few starts, the step up to 2m3f should also be ideal. The booking of Harry Cobden is an added bonus.

Vision Of Hope (4.50 Market Rasen)

Built on her handicap debut fourth at Huntingdon to get off the mark over hurdles at the same track last Monday. James Owen's four-year-old fended off the challenge of last-time-out winner Bluebella and looks the type of filly to keep on progressing. Vision Of Hope receives 25lb from last week's fellow penalised winner Belvedere Blast, who would probably prefer a longer trip. Cobden maintains the partnership and will hopefully complete a double on the daughter of Mastercraftsman.

Top Speed (5.40 Clonmel)

Winner of a Ballindenisk point-to-point by 15 lengths from Jet Marshall, who has won under rules for Philip Hobbs since, and represents top connections in Henry de Bromhead and Barry Maloney. The six-year-old's first three hurdle races were won by horses rated 137, 145 and 123 so there was no shame in defeat and he did get off the mark at the fourth attempt in a 19-runner maiden at Down Royal. De Bromhead has won this beginners chase for the last two years with Arvico Bleu and Cornerkova and should make it three in a row with Top Speed, who should improve for going chasing.

