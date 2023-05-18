The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday

(3.35 York)

Incredibly versatile performer on the international stage which was demonstrated again when beating two of the rivals he faces here, Siskany and Quickthorn, in the Dubai Gold Cup Turf last time. The Aidan O'Brien-trained seven-year-old also beat 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist in that Meydan Group 2, so the form is very strong. That was only Broome's second attempt at 2m and the manner in which he stayed on under Ryan Moore suggests that this is the sort of trip he needs now he is getting older rather than the 1m4f he has raced over for the majority of his career. Broome was the first horse to be ridden along in last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, yet still managed to finish eighth of 20, and the extra two furlongs he will tackle on the Knavesmire looks sure to suit. He gets weight from the St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov and while last season's impressive Lonsdale Cup hero Quickthorn receives 3lb from Broome, Hughie Morrison's stayer has not replicated the level of that course-winning form since.

(6.55 Leopardstown)

Competed primarily at Group 1 and 2 level last season, posting some respectable efforts, namely when fourth in the Irish Oaks and Prix de Royallieu. Aidan O'Brien's filly was also third at Glorious Goodwood and fifth in the St Leger so clearly is talented without quite being able to strike at the highest level. Emily Dickinson has relished the drop in grade on her last two starts, ending her three-year-old campaign with success at the Curragh in the Loughbrown before comfortably making a winning reappearance at Navan in the Vintage Crop Stakes last month. Emily Dickinson won those Group 3 and Listed events by a combined ten and a half lengths and should be too good for her opposition again here in a similar event. Just as staying superstar Kyprios was for O'Brien in this race 12 months ago, she looks the class horse in the race.

(7.45 Downpatrick)

Beaten when sent off favourite on his last two starts but those came at the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals. Vaucelet was seventh at Cheltenham but was only a head behind Famous Clermont, who bolted up in the foxhunters' at Aintree's Grand National meeting on his next run. Vaucelet was more than eight lengths behind Its On The Line at Cheltenham but narrowed that gap to a length when they met at Punchestown last month. The pair pulled 40 lengths clear of the rest so were clearly miles better than their rivals and there is no Its On The Line for Vaucelet to contend with at Downpatrick. The step up in trip to 3m4½f should suit given that Vaucelet has twice won over 3m3½f at Stratford's prestigious hunter chase meeting. Vaucelet had this year's Cheltenham Festival hunter chase hero Premier Magic behind him when winning a novice event in 2021, before beating Law Of Gold, who took the 4m½f race at Cheltenham's hunter chase evening at the start of the month, on the same Stratford card last year. Billaway has beaten Vaucelet before and won on his only previous visit to Downpatrick but has been unreliable in 2023. Therefore, David Christie's consistent eight-year-old should get back to winning ways.

