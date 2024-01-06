The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Naas and Plumpton on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Authorised Speed (1.15 Plumpton)

Travelling and jumping well before falling at the second last when in the lead on his chasing debut at Ascot last month. Persian Time inherited the lead to land the novice handicap which, although lacking in numbers, had some depth to the form of the opposition. Persian Time chased home subsequent Grade 2 winner Djelo, who is unbeaten in three starts over fences, on his previous run while the runner-up Homme Public won a Cheltenham Grade 2 before his second-placed effort at Ascot. Given that Authorised Speed looked the likely winner before his tumble, he should be able to make amends in a weaker contest here if getting a clear round. All three of his victories over hurdles came on soft ground, including when beating the now 150-rated chaser Broadway Boy by 15 lengths over this 2m3½f trip at Lingfield in November 2022 so conditions should suit. The Gary Moore-trained seven-year-old was also fifth of 20 in the 2022 Champion Bumper on heavy and finished a place behind Crambo in a 2m4f Grade 1 at last year's Grand National meeting. Both Irish Point, who won that top-level Aintree event, and Crambo have recorded Grade 1 wins over staying trips this season, so Authorised Speed clearly ran a creditable race in defeat. He should benefit from the step up in trip from Ascot on slower ground.

Classic Anthem (1.45 Plumpton)

Placed in a novice and maiden hurdle before cashing in on a mark of 114 to make a successful handicap debut at Sandown last month. The Jim Boyle-trained six-year-old stayed on strongly in the 2m heavy-ground contest, suggesting that this step up to 2m4½f on soft ground will suit. Classic Anthem reverts to novice company under a 7lb penalty but Asta La Pasta, who he beat by more than three lengths at Sandown, demonstrated that this should not be an issue when bolting up 12 lengths under a penalty of his own in a Market Rasen novice event on Boxing Day. With the Sandown form clearly boosted, Classic Anthem should make it back-to-back wins.

Tullyhill (2.35 Naas)

Disappointed when sent off 1-8 for his hurdling debut at Punchestown in November. The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was beaten 24 lengths by Shannon Royale, who has since finished eighth of 11 in a Listed handicap at Navan. The form, therefore, has hardly been franked but Tullyhill was looked after by Paul Townend after making a shuddering mistake at the final hurdle and he clearly didn't stay the 2m6f trip. The drop back to 2m should help Tullyhill earn a confidence-boosting win over hurdles at the second attempt. Tullyhill chased home A Dream To Share in Grade 1 company at the Punchestown Festival the last time he encountered this sort of distance and, if replicating that form, he should be difficult to beat.

