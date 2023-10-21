The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Kempton and Sedgefield on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

No Cruise Yet (4.25 Sedgefield)

The Sam England-trained eight-year-old was below par on his final two runs last season, but on his previous form holds solid claims. He was tailed off and pulled up on his last two starts, including when losing his action at Cheltenham, but had a solid campaign over extreme staying trips otherwise. A winner over 3m4½f at Haydock, he then finished runner-up over 3m5½f at Bangor before a blinding run behind Scottish National winner Kitty's Light in the Eider Chase in February. He races off 2lb lower than that and has a strong record when fresh from a break too.

Sceau Royal (4.05 Kempton)

The veteran has been a star over jumps and can make his brilliant form in this race count with a third straight win in it. Despite now being 11, he stormed to victory in this and still showed his appetite for racing when runner-up in two Grade 2 contests last term. He ran too free in cheekpieces behind Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle, but has a terrific record when fresh too. Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Rubaud commands respect, given his strong course-and-distance form too, but he gives 2lb to Sceau Royal, who also has conditions in his favour.

Impulsive One (5.00 Sedgefield)

Won five times over hurdles for Nicky Henderson before being purchased for £40,000 by Brian Ellison in May. Ellison has tried the five-year-old over fences recently but he has to be seriously respected now back hurdling after wind surgery. Dylan Johnston's claim means that Impulsive One is effectively 5lb better off than his last winning mark and 6lb lower than when third behind Homme Public and Whizz Kid, who both won off higher ratings at Wetherby on Wednesday, at Huntingdon in January. He should have the class to give weight and a beating to his nine rivals.

