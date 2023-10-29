The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Huntingdon on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Boleyn Boy (1.15 Huntingdon)

Ran a decent race on his second start in handicap company when runner-up at Chepstow in April and was a staying-on third when upped in trip at Fakenham last time in a race that has worked out well since. If Karl's Berg Did followed up off a 4lb higher in an 11-runner Market Rasen contest after his Fakenham success, while For Gina beat eight rivals to land a Uttoxeter handicap off 2lb higher after finishing second at the Norfolk venue. The extra distance of 3m1f at Huntingdon should suit Boleyn Boy, who could replicate his Fakenham conquerors by winning on his first start since.

General Medrano (3.35 Huntingdon)

Consistent hurdles winner who ended last season with a decent fourth-placed effort in a valuable 15-runner Sandown handicap. The Emma Lavelle-trained six-year-old made a successful reappearance and chasing debut at Uttoxeter three weeks ago and a 7lb rise may not be enough to prevent him from following up. General Medrano beat Rose Sea Has by nine lengths and meets the runner-up on 9lb worse terms this time, although he was value for a good deal more than the final winning margin suggests. General Medrano was second at Exeter in April, so the switch to a right-handed track should not be an issue.

Looking As You Are (4.10 Huntingdon)

Has run two promising races to finish second at Southwell and Hexham and the form of both of those bumpers has subsequently been boosted. Looking As You Are beat Wyenot by half a length on her debut, and that filly landed a 15-runner novice hurdle at Ludlow last Thursday on her sole start since. Looking As Your Are was upwards of 15 lengths clear of the rest when narrowly denied by Stadium Talk last time and the winner proved that Hexham run was solid when taking a Wexford maiden hurdle in September. Looking As You Are's trainer Alex Hales sent out a winner in the finale of Huntingdon's last meeting and he should do the same again here.

