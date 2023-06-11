The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Southwell on Monday

Three horses at Southwell to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Madiba Passion (3.15 Southwell)

One of three last-time-out winners in the seven-runner line-up, but the form of Alan King's nine-year-old's success looks the strongest. Madiba Passion had dual hurdle winner Call Me Tara beaten when the 5-4 favourite fell at the final fence at Huntingdon last month, leaving 37 lengths back to Magistrato in second. The Paul Nicholls-trained runner-up franked the form when winning at Warwick on his next outing. Stepney Causeway was four lengths in second behind Magistrato on that occasion and he runs in Southwell's opener, which will be worth keeping an eye to see if the form is boosted again. Madiba Passion's two below-par chasing efforts came when pulled up on soft ground and, given that he also failed to complete on his sole start on that going description over hurdles, it's fair to say that quicker ground is essential. Madiba Passion's form figures in good-ground chases are 221 and he could improve that strong record further here.

Faerie Cutlass (4.15 Southwell)

Ran in some fairly decent novice events to suggest that an opening mark of 90 was workable, but Kim Bailey's five-year-old disappointed when tenth on her handicap debut at Taunton in April. That was over 2m½f and the mare looked far more comfortable when stepped up to 2m4f with a first-time tongue-tie at Worcester last time. Faerie Cutlass stayed on powerfully up Worcester's long straight under David Bass and a 3lb rise may not be enough to prevent her from following up at a similar track. The extra half-furlong can only benefit Faerie Cutlass, with the tongue-tie unsurprisingly retained, and she should confirm the form with Worcester runner-up Mrs Kinsella, who was stopping at the finish and is only 1lb better off at the weights.

Nadim (4.50 Southwell)

Finished fifth and third in juvenile events won by subsequent Cheltenham and Sandown winner Under Control and Grade 1 runner-up Bo Zenith in March. Although beaten a long way by those winners, they are now rated 136 and 138 respectively which suggests that Nadim was always going to be competitive off an opening mark of 85. The Milton Harris-trained four-year-old ran well under Harry Cobden on his handicap debut at Stratford last time and was beaten only by the in-form Pak Army, who was completing a four-timer. Nadim was 16 lengths clear of Miss Fedora in third and although he has been upped 3lb for that decent run, that may not be enough to stop him from going one better with Cobden booked to ride again.

