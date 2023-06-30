The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Newmarket and the Curragh on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

New London (1.15 Newmarket)

Last seen finishing second in the St Leger where he finished ahead of Giavellotto, who subsequently won the Group 2 Yorkshire Cup. Haskoy, who was half a length ahead of New London before being demoted to fourth by the stewards, provided another form boost to the Doncaster Classic when landing a Group 3 at Newbury before her premature retirement. New London was sent off favourite for the St Leger, which was understandable given the manner of his victory in a Goodwood Group 3 over the same 1m4f trip he faces here. Charlie Appleby's son of Dubawi has an excellent record when fresh, winning first-time-out as a two-year-old and last season as well as landing a valuable handicap at this track after a 65-day break around this time last year. A Listed 1m4f contest on the July course should suit perfectly for his reappearance and this four-year-old should have the class to be able to give weight all round.

Berkshire Shadow (1.50 Newmarket)

Andrew Balding's son of Dark Angel has been running well since being gelded, landing the Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton on his seasonal reappearance before following up on All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle to make it 2-2 on artificial surfaces. The 2021 Coventry winner has performed with credit since reverting to the turf, with solid efforts in Group 1 company (third in the Lockinge at Newbury and fifth in the Queen Anne). Berkshire Shadow beat Pogo by four and a half lengths in that Royal Ascot opener last time and should be able to confirm that form here. Likely favourite Aldaary has to be taken on in what is the highest grade he has contested to date, whereas Berkshire Shadow is dropping down to Group 3 level from good performances in Group 1s. Berkshire Shadow didn't quite see out the mile trip when third on his only previous run on the July course, so the 7f trip should suit.

Matrika (2.15 Curragh)

Made a winning debut over course and distance and backed that up with an excellent second in the Albany last week. Matrika beat 16 of her rivals of which 12 had already recorded a win, so there was no disgrace in finding only Porta Fortuna a length too good. Providing the eight-day turnaround is not too sharp from that Royal Ascot effort, Matrika should be hard to beat in this Group 2, which her trainer Aidan O'Brien has won for six of the last ten years. Matrika beat second in the betting Grand Job comfortably on her first run in May and should do the same again.

