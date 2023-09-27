The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Newmarket and Perth on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Arctic Ambition (3.12 Perth)

Consistent eight-year-old who has made the frame on his last eight starts. Arctic Ambition secured a third success over fences at Kilbeggan in April before recording back-to-back hurdle wins at Limerick and Ballinrobe in May. He ran a decent race on his first start in Britain when second in a competitive 2m5f handicap chase at Cartmel in July and that form has worked out well since. The third, seventh and eighth have all won subsequently and Arctic Ambition is rated only 1lb higher as Gordon Elliott sends him over to Britain for the first time since that Cartmel effort. He should have the class to give weight and a beating to his five rivals.

Trawlerman (4.10 Newmarket)

Last year's Ebor winner emphatically bounced back to form on his first domestic start of the season at Salisbury last time, scoring by 13 lengths. While there may not have been much depth to that four-runner Listed event, Trawlerman faces a similar task here and step up in trip to 2m should not pose too much of a problem. John and Thady Gosden's five-year-old was third behind Trueshan and Coltrane, who have both landed Group 2 events since, the last time he ran over 2m in Britain when finishing third in last year's Long Distance Cup. Trawlerman takes on a much weaker field than he encountered at Ascot on Champions Day 12 months ago and should make it back-to-back wins. Shandoz is interesting on his first try at the trip and could also be worth monitoring in the market.

Al Kalila (4.55 Perth)

Third of seven when sent off 15-8 to for his debut over course and distance last month. The Stuart Crawford-trained four-year-old struggled to stay with the first two but the winner and runner-up have both advertised the form well since. Aughafatten followed up his Perth victory under a penalty at Stratford, while Wrecking Ballbilly, scored by five lengths at Downpatrick on his only start since finishing ahead of Al Kalila at Perth. Therefore, it was clearly on above average bumper in which Al Kalila had his first outing, with both of his conquerors having the benefit of more experience. Al Kalila should come on for that run and could get off the mark at the second attempt, although Tommys Law and Backdoorflush are seriously respected ahead of their debuts under rules for Lucinda Russell.

