The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ffos Las and Wincanton on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Spiced Rum (2.00 Ffos Las)

Faced an impossible task on just her second start over hurdles last time when fourth behind Sir Gino, who was made clear favourite for the Triumph Hurdle after following up in a Grade 2 on Cheltenham's Trials day. Even taking the unbeaten Cheltenham Festival favourite out of the equation, the runner-up and third from that Kempton three-year-old contest have won their sole starts since by 17 lengths and 26 lengths. Even the fifth Ithaca's Arrow, who Spiced Rum beat by 12 lengths, was beaten only a head by a subsequent 12-length winner on his previous start. Therefore, Spiced Rum has to be of serious interest as she contests her first handicap hurdle off a mark of 95. Stuart Kittow's filly receives weight from all but one of her seven rivals and, given how the Kempton form has worked out, she should go close in this much weaker contest.

Dartmoor Pirate (2.45 Wincanton)

This five-year-old was seventh in his two bumper runs in competitive affairs that have produced plenty of winners. Dartmoor Pirate followed the pattern of franking the form by making a successful hurdling debut at Wincanton in December. Storming Nelson was beaten more than 11 lengths in third and he boosted the form when landing a ten-runner novice hurdle by eight and a half lengths on his next start. There was no disgrace in Dartmoor Pirate finishing runner-up to Tellherthename, described by dual Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Kielan Woods as the best horse he's ridden, at Huntingdon last time as the winner had contested a Grade 1 on his previous start. Returning to the scene of his last success, Dartmoor Pirate should be able to defy a penalty to get back to winning ways. Main market rival Steel Ally has a bit to prove having been pulled up when sent off the 5-4 favourite at Ffos Las last time.

Mumbles (4.30 Ffos Las)

Was unlucky to bump into Hill Of Tara at this track in November as the winner is now rated 27lb higher after landing three more handicaps since. Mumbles demonstrated he is on a good mark when scoring by 16 lengths at Chepstow last Wednesday and Conor Ring's 3lb claim helps offset some of the 7lb penalty for that success. The drop back to 2m is a slight concern as all of his form has been over further, but the same heavy ground that he successfully encountered last week should help the Evan Williams-trained six-year-old handle the shorter trip.

