The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Doncaster, Musselburgh and Newbury on Friday

Three horses to put in a multiple on Friday . . .

Florida Dreams (11.55 Musselburgh)

Beat 19 rivals to land a Grade 2 at Aintree's Grand National meeting and was sent off 6-5 joint-favourite to make a successful hurdling debut at Ayr last time. The five-year-old jumped adequately enough but he and fellow market leader Indeevar Bleu had slightly too much to do to pick up the front two in the home straight. Florida Dreams should benefit from that experience as he returns to the same track and trip as his successful debut in January. Seven of the horses Florida Dreams beat in the Aintree bumper have won over hurdles and the five-year-old should do the same here.

Djelo (12.40 Newbury)

Won over hurdles at Nancy before making a successful stable and British debut for Venetia Williams at Exeter in November last year. The five-year-old was unable to win in four other starts over hurdles as he was hiked significantly up in the weights to a mark of 130, 16lb higher than what he began life with Williams off, when finishing eighth in the Imperial Cup. Djelo made an instant impact over fences to beat Master Chewy, who had scored by 12 lengths over course and distance on his chasing debut at the track's previous meeting. The form was boosted when Real Stone, who Djelo beat by 15 and a half lengths, bolted up by 20 lengths at Haydock last Saturday on his first start since finishing fourth at Aintree. Djelo should be good enough to cope with a 7lb rise and can make it back-to-back wins over fences.

Geromino (1.25 Doncaster)

The Donald McCain-trained seven-year-old was backed into 9-4 favouritism before unseating Brian Hughes at Catterick last Friday but is worth chancing again on the basis of his penultimate run. Geromino was second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Homme Public at Wetherby in a race where the fourth, Cracking Destiny, has landed a more valuable race on his sole start since. Geromino only got as far as the third fence so last week so that should not have taken much out of him and good ground is ideal as he has eight wins, seven seconds and a third from 20 starts on that going description.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy had a 5-1 winner on Thursday and is back with three Newbury fancies on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.