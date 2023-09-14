The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Doncaster and Salisbury on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday. . .

Flora Of Bermuda (2.25 Doncaster)

If the going remains testing at Doncaster that could play to the strengths of Flora Of Bermuda, who produced her best Racing Post Rating on soft ground over this trip. Andrew Balding's filly beat subsequent Group 3 winner Juniper Berries by four lengths at Goodwood and her effort in the Lowther last time, where she weakened in the final furlong, can easily be explained as it was her first attempt at 6f. Dropping back to the minimum trip should suit Flora Of Bermuda and although Zoulu Chief is respected having beaten Thursday's sales winner Room Service on her last start, she has been defeated heavily on both of her runs where soft featured in the going description. Big Evs was also workmanlike on testing conditions at Glorious Goodwood so preference is for Flora Of Bermuda.

Coltrane (3.00 Doncaster)

Beat the reopposing Trueshan in this race last year and has progressed further since with victories in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes and Group 2 Lonsdale Cup. Coltrane reversed the form of his narrow Ascot Gold Cup defeat to Courage Mon Ami at York last time when he was also just over eight lengths ahead of Broome. Balding's stayer should confirm that form here in a weaker event although Ebor runner-up Sweet William is interesting on his first start in Group company.

Trawlerman (6.40 Salisbury)

John and Thady Gosden look to have found a good opportunity for last year's Ebor winner, who has been given a break since his Riyadh and Meydan excursions at the start of the year. Trawlerman outran odds of 20-1 on his last domestic run, finishing third behind Trueshan and Coltrane in the Group 2 Long Distance Cup on Champions Day and a repeat of that effort should be good enough to land this four-runner Salisbury conditions race. Trawlerman won off the back of a 357-day layoff last season so the 174-day absence shouldn't be too much of a concern.

