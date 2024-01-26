The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Stay Away Fay (1.50 Cheltenham)

Paul Nicholls has won the Cotswold Chase five times and the champion trainer could enhance that decent record here with Stay Away Fay. Although none of his previous winners were contesting Grade 2s during their novice chase campaign, See More Business went on to Gold Cup glory the year after his first win in this race in 1998, Neptune Collonges won the Grand National the season after landing this in 2012 and Frodon recorded three Grade 1 victories — including the King George and Ryanair Chase — after his 2019 Cotswold success. This staying contest, therefore, is usually a springboard for Nicholls-trained stars and Stay Away Fay has looked a future Gold Cup contender on both of his starts over fences. The seven-year-old made a successful chasing when beating subsequent Grade 2 winner Grey Dawning in November before following up that Exeter win at Sandown last month. He looked briefly in trouble at times in both of those novice events but his stamina was key at the finish so the step up to 3m1½f on the track where he won the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle should suit. Stay Away Fay receives 3lb from Royale Pagaille, who has yet to win at Cheltenham or on ground quicker than soft.

Welcom To Cartries (2.40 Doncaster)

Nicholls ran Stay Away Fay in this race last year before his Cheltenham Festival success so he is clearly not afraid to pitch one of his better novices here. Welcom To Cartries looks to fit that bill and he was unlucky to bump into Beat The Bat on his debut under rules at Ascot in November. Welcom To Cartries was not disgraced when beaten a head over an inadequate 2m3½f trip on that occasion given the winner chased home the unbeaten Dysart Enos at Cheltenham on his next start. Welcom To Cartries was much better suited by the 2m5½f trip when scoring by six and a half lengths at Ascot last month and he should be able to follow that up here in a contest that does not look overly strong for a Grade 2. The six-year-old won his Borris House point-to-point by 16 lengths so the similar 3m½f trip that he encounters here should be ideal.

Gidleigh Park (4.10 Cheltenham)

Harry Fry's six-year-old has won a bumper and two novice hurdles by a combined 22 and a half lengths and is a deserved favourite for the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle. He can enhance his Cheltenham Festival claims with a first Graded success here and given that he has beaten previous or subsequent winners on all three of his starts, he should have no problem extending his unbeaten record to four. The manner in which he beat The Jukebox Man, who has won three times and finished third in the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle since, when making a successful debut in a Chepstow bumper indicated that he was a serious prospect. His odds could significantly shorten for the festival if, as I expect him to, he records another impressive success on his first start at Cheltenham here.

