The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Catterick and Chepstow on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Isaac Des Obeaux (12.30 Chepstow)

Returns to the scene of his winning debut off the back of a solid first run over hurdles at Cheltenham last month. He was sixth behind Encanto Bruno in a novice event that is already working out well with the fourth, Push The Button, beating three previously unbeaten hurdlers when winning under a penalty at Warwick on Wednesday. Isaac Des Obeaux can put that experience to good use in a much weaker event here and is the preferred option of the Paul Nicholls-trained runners based on the booking of Lorcan Williams.

Lowry’s Bar (1.40 Chepstow)

The five-year-old landed a gamble to make a successful start over hurdles at Wincanton last month and that form has been boosted with the second, Panjari, winning a ten-runner novice hurdle by five and a half lengths on his next start. Given that Philip Hobbs described Lowry's Bar as one of his better novice hurdlers in his Racing Post stable tour, it was unsurprising that he was backed into 2-1 favourite (from 16) on his stable debut. He should not have much of a problem following up, even under a penalty.

Geromino (1.50 Catterick)

The Donald McCain-trained seven-year-old was second to Homme Public last time and while it was fortuitous circumstances in which the winner followed up, it was still a Cheltenham Grade 2 that he backed up his success in. Geromino received only 5lb from Homme Public and beat the fourth, Cracking Destiny, by more than five lengths. Cracking Destiny landed a more valuable Class 2 event on his only start since, so the form looks solid and Geromino will benefit from the step up from 1m7f to 2m3f.

