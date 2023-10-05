The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot, Downpatrick and Fontwell on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

King William Rufus (2.20 Fontwell)

Ran well in three bumpers last season, most notably when second to subsequent Champion Bumper third Captain Teague on his debut at Plumpton. The form of his third at Chepstow on his second start was also boosted when second The Jukebox Man comfortably won his sole start since. Chris Gordon's five-year-old was arguably unlucky to bump into Check The Score at Warwick last time and was beaten only three-quarters of a length by that Kirkistown point-to-point scorer in a 17-runner contest. King William Rufus should have the class to make an instant impact over hurdles, with Iolas Du Mou difficult to fancy given that Absolute Ruler, the horse who finished in front of him at Huntingdon last time, has been well beaten in all five starts since.

Hickory (3.22 Ascot)

Was staying on when an excellent second over 7f in a 25-runner Ascot heritage handicap on his penultimate start. Hickory was beaten half a length by Baradar, who has since followed up off a 4lb higher mark at Doncaster's Leger meeting. The form of Hickory's third-placed effort at Ascot last time has also been boosted with the second, Popmaster, landing a Listed contest on his next start. If James Fanshawe's five-year-old gets the mile as his previous runs would suggest he might he could be very dangerous under William Buick, who is an eyecatching jockey booking.

Kansas City Star (3.35 Downpatrick)

Has been a little unlucky not to get his head in front over hurdles with four placed efforts in that discipline, and Gordon Elliott may have found a good opportunity for his six-year-old to get off the mark under rules. The 2m5½f trip is the furthest Kansas City Star has encountered since bolting by 21 lengths on soft ground in his point-to-point for Colin Bowe. Kansas City Star was second to Ashroe Diamond, who subsequently landed a Fairyhouse Grade 1 by five lengths, on his hurdling debut at Naas last November. That form is comfortably better than what any of his six rivals have achieved to date and the 116-rated son of Soldier Of Fortune should record an overdue success.

Read these next:

'I'm really keen on him' - Robbie Wilders advises two 3pts win wagers on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.