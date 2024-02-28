The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up an 18-5 winner with three horse racing tips from Wetherby

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Magical King (2.15 Wetherby)

Was beaten 20 lengths in a handicap last time but that effort can be forgiven as it was in a Saturday Sandown event from which the winner, Jingko Blue, is now being targeted at the Grade 1 Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle. The runner-up Titan Discovery comfortably won his sole start since and the form of Magical King's penultimate run has also been franked. Magical King was third in a maiden hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year's Day and the second, Champagne Twist, landed an 11-runner maiden event by six and a half lengths on his next start. Magical King has been found a good opportunity to get off the mark back in novice company by Stuart Edmunds, who has had five winners from his last seven runners.

Wreckless Eric (3.25 Wetherby)

Made a promising debut when second to Valadon at Newbury last month and he should come on plenty from that experience, having been very green when making his challenge. Valadon has been beaten only by subsequent Grade 2 winner Salver in three starts so the form has a strong look to it. Wreckless Eric was 12-lengths clear of the third, Kalif D'Airy, who was beaten just over seven lengths by Listed Cheltenham winner Kel Du Large when filling the same position at Hereford on Sunday. Wreckless Eric's trainer Ben Pauling has found a good opportunity for his stable jockey Kielan Woods to make a successful return from a 45-day whip ban.

Uncle Bert (4.35 Wetherby)

Has been contesting much stronger handicaps than this for the majority of the season, including when sent off the 7-2 favourite for a 20-runner event at Cheltenham's November meeting. James Turner will not have fond memories of that conditional jockeys' race, as Uncle Bert fell at the fourth hurdle, but the rider's 7lb claim could be integral to getting the seven-year-old back to winning ways. Turner's claim means that Uncle Bert will effectively be competing off the same terms as his last success at Perth in September and his trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies saddled two winners on Wednesday.

