The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up a 5-2 Saturday winner with three horse racing tips on Sunday
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .
Micks Jet (1.45 Musselburgh)
Made a successful debut under rules when landing a Cheltenham bumper by nine and a half lengths last April and ran a decent race at the same track to finish third in a Listed event in November. Micks Jet disappointed slightly when sent off the 6-4 favourite for her hurdling debut on Boxing Day but the form of that fourth-placed effort at Wetherby has been boosted by the second, Dontyawantme, winning an 11-runner novice hurdle on her next start. Micks Jet's third behind Springtime Promise at Sedgefield last time also has a strong look to it as the winner went on to land a Grade 2 at Sandown on Thursday. Phil Kirby's six-year-old should make it third time lucky over hurdles against slightly weaker opposition here.
Out On The Tear (2.25 Southwell)
Rated 9lb lower than his last success in December 2021 and has been placed on five of his nine starts since so he is still holding a solid level of form. Out On The Tear was second at Sedgefield last time when upped to 2m3½f and is effectively 3lb better off with Toby Wynne's claim as he tackles a similar 2m4½f trip. The Sam Allwood-trained ten-year-old was runner-up to Clear The Runway, who has won five races since, and Calico, who is now rated 14lb higher, on his last two starts at Southwell and he should go one better here if not bumping into a similarly well handicapped rival.
No Flies On Him (3.05 Punchestown)
Beat subsequent Grade 1 winner Jango Baie in his point-to-point and followed up that Knockanard success by landing a 28-runner maiden hurdle at Leopardstown on Boxing Day. The JP McManus-owned five-year-old is entered in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Baring Bingham and should be good enough to win this Listed event if taking up either of those Cheltenham Festival entries. The presence of the Willie Mullins-trained Tullyhill in opposition should keep No Flies On Him at odds against to extend his unbeaten record to three.
Introducing RP Recommends
Read the full series:
- The best online bookmakers in 2024: what do the leading betting firms offer horse racing punters?
- 2024 Cheltenham Festival betting: the best online bookmakers and how to make the most of free bet offers
- The best online betting sites for each-way betting in 2024: which bookmakers are paying the most extra places this year?
- The best online betting sites for Lucky 15 horse racing bets in 2024: which leading bookmakers stand out and why?
- Racing Post betting guide 2024: expert punting advice and bookmaker considerations
Read these next:
'I'm expecting a lot of improvement' - Tom Segal with two tips for Punchestown's Grand National Trial on Sunday
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 17 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:06, 17 February 2024
- Kempton Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the bet with three bankers
- Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Carr's seven tips at Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton on ITV
- Kempton Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the bet with three bankers
- Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Carr's seven tips at Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton on ITV