The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up a 5-2 Saturday winner with three horse racing tips on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

Micks Jet (1.45 Musselburgh)

Made a successful debut under rules when landing a Cheltenham bumper by nine and a half lengths last April and ran a decent race at the same track to finish third in a Listed event in November. Micks Jet disappointed slightly when sent off the 6-4 favourite for her hurdling debut on Boxing Day but the form of that fourth-placed effort at Wetherby has been boosted by the second, Dontyawantme, winning an 11-runner novice hurdle on her next start. Micks Jet's third behind Springtime Promise at Sedgefield last time also has a strong look to it as the winner went on to land a Grade 2 at Sandown on Thursday. Phil Kirby's six-year-old should make it third time lucky over hurdles against slightly weaker opposition here.

Out On The Tear (2.25 Southwell)

Rated 9lb lower than his last success in December 2021 and has been placed on five of his nine starts since so he is still holding a solid level of form. Out On The Tear was second at Sedgefield last time when upped to 2m3½f and is effectively 3lb better off with Toby Wynne's claim as he tackles a similar 2m4½f trip. The Sam Allwood-trained ten-year-old was runner-up to Clear The Runway, who has won five races since, and Calico, who is now rated 14lb higher, on his last two starts at Southwell and he should go one better here if not bumping into a similarly well handicapped rival.

No Flies On Him (3.05 Punchestown)

Beat subsequent Grade 1 winner Jango Baie in his point-to-point and followed up that Knockanard success by landing a 28-runner maiden hurdle at Leopardstown on Boxing Day. The JP McManus-owned five-year-old is entered in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Baring Bingham and should be good enough to win this Listed event if taking up either of those Cheltenham Festival entries. The presence of the Willie Mullins-trained Tullyhill in opposition should keep No Flies On Him at odds against to extend his unbeaten record to three.

