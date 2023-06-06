The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horseracing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Pepsi Cat (3.25 Nottingham)

Isle Of Dreams has a string of ones next to her name but a draw against the stands' rail could enable front-runner Pepsi Cat to blitz them. She did similar on her handicap debut last year and is 1lb lower now. A bold bid at Southwell in December off a similar break to this gives hope she'll be sharp enough, and trainer Steph Hollinshead took this in 2021.

Alpine Stroll (4.35 Nottingham)

Another front-runner is Alpine Stroll and he could make it three wins from six runs at the track. His fall in the weights is largely due to contesting races on slower than ideal ground or the all-weather and he finds himself 1lb below his last winning mark. His second visit to Goodwood 12 days ago was almost as fruitless as his first and he reportedly hung. Bouncing back to form for the in-form Ed de Giles team is a real possibility.

Beccara Rose (7.50 Kempton)

Charlie Fellowes had lofty ambitions for Beccara Rose, indeed she's still in the Irish Oaks next month, but her breakthrough win will surely come in a handicap. Her first crack at one didn't end well but she was ridden with plenty of restraint from 2lb out of the handicap in a Saturday race at Ascot. The form of her course-and-distance third at two reads well with the first and second 1-1 since, and she can show her true colours this evening.

