The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Big R (6.30 Kempton)

Big R could be hard to catch from the inside stall sporting new headgear back at 6f. He's yet to win one but hasn't had a ton of chances and gave it a good shot from the front in a course-and-distance novice at two. Although not really going on from that, things haven't always gone his way and he ran better than it looked on his return from 131 days off at Southwell last month. He had to use up a lot of gas to get to the front from the outside box and only paid for those early exertions late.

Liseo (7.30 Kempton)

Liseo did best of those to be held up when achieving a personal best in the final of this series two runs ago and did well to run to within a pound of that when racing too freely at Chelmsford last time. He's ultra consistent and a maximum field should ensure the closers aren't disadvantaged. The presence of unexposed four-year-old Legacy Power should help us to bag a nice price.

Revolutionise (8.00 Kempton)

A few in here like to get on with it and that could play into Revolutionise's hands on his return to Kempton. He hasn't run at the Sunbury track for a while but is 2-6 at up to this trip there. The long straight enables him to build up a head of steam, which he hasn't been able to do at Chelmsford or Wolverhampton since returning from 224 days off in November. I've no doubt he can win off this mark, indeed he was rated much higher in the not too distant past.

