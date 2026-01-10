'The jockey booking suggests connections anticipate a bold showing' - Richard Birch with five all-weather tips

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Richard Birch ensures we're all covered on the all-weather on Saturday with five selections from Lingfield and Newcastle.

12.40 Lingfield



The fact Vitalline was able to win over 6f at Kempton on his penultimate start is testament to the sort of form he is in.

Although effective at that trip, this habitual slow starter is better coming from off the pace in a strongly run event over 7f.

Twice a winner over course and distance, Vitalline drops in class after performing with credit when fifth to Jackson Street last time out.

If the gaps appear at the right time, he is likely to be travelling strongly enough to burst through and win.

Vitalline 12:40 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Keiran Burke

2.20 Lingfield



Gogo Yubari won with lots in hand over course and distance on Wednesday when defeating The Defiant by two and a quarter lengths.

A 5lb penalty for that success is wiped out by the 7lb claim of Harry Vigors, who has partnered two winners this week.

Although things could prove tougher from the outside draw, Gogo Yubari is in such rip-roaring form that a quick follow-up looks entirely possible.

He travelled strongly through his race on Wednesday and was firmly in command at the finish.

Gogo Yubari 14:20 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Vigors (7lb) Tnr: Tony Carroll

3.00 Lingfield



Accrual, an easy all-the-way winner over 6f at Lingfield on Wednesday, is sure to prove popular with punters.

Another uncontested lead beckons, but his backers wouldn’t want to see The Thames Boatman within a couple of lengths of him passing the furlong pole.

The Thames Boatman, winner of six of his 26 all-weather starts, was officially rated 85 at around this time last year, and competes off 4lb lower.

He has undergone wind surgery since his last run in November, and can take advantage of his fair mark with a trademark late challenge.

The Thames Boatman 15:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

3.10 Newcastle



Alpine Sierra is 9lb lower than when beating Powerful Response by a comfortable length over course and distance in December 2024.

His mark has slipped on the back of a series of runs over 7f and 1m during the second part of 2025, and he looks ready to resume winning ways now he steps back up to his best trip.

The fact that Jim Goldie has booked talented amateur Eireann Cagney suggests connections anticipate a bold showing.

This 0-60 represents a drop in class from the 0-70 which he tackled over a mile last time out.

Alpine Sierra 15:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mr Eireann Cagney Tnr: Jim Goldie

6.20 Newcastle



An opening mark of 70 for Sound And Vision looks fair based on both pedigree and an interpretation of her form.

The daughter of Starman beat Von Trotter by a convincing three-quarters of a length at Southwell on her fourth start and looks open to further improvement.

Von Trotter, who had shaped with promise on his debut when runner-up to Cotai Lights at Newcastle, looks a solid marker, and Sound And Vision should follow up.

The filly is Ed Walker’s sole representative on the card, and can make the long journey from Lambourn worthwhile.

Sound And Vision 18:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ed Walker

