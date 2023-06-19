'The 50-1 available looks a spot of each-way value' - five outsiders to consider at Royal Ascot 2023

We have delved into the cards at Royal Ascot and have picked out five horses priced at 25-1 or greater who could outrun their odds this week . . .

King's Stand Stakes (Group 1)

3.40 Royal Ascot (Tuesday, June 20)

Potential odds: 50-1

Twilight Gleaming is expected to go forward here from stall one and if she goes too hard this year's King’s Stand Stakes could be reminiscent of the 2021 running, in which the pace collapsed and Oxted picked up the pieces under Cieren Fallon.

Happy Romance has spent the majority of her career racing over six furlongs, but she was a winner when dropped back to the minimum trip at Bath in April and can have her subsequent run in the Temple Stakes upgraded as she was significantly disadvantaged by her track position.

Happy Romance: takes her chance in the King's Stand Stakes on Tuesday Credit: Mark Cranham

Granted some cover from stall four, expect to see Happy Romance finishing better than most. The 50-1 available looks a spot of each-way value.

Happy Romance 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Royal Hunt Cup

5.00 Royal Ascot (Wednesday, June 21)

Potential odds: 33-1

Described by trainer Richard Hannon as a horse who had "sometimes been running to 102 and sometimes to 82" last season, Dawn Of Liberation comes with risks attached, but he has got some high-class form to his name from early in his career and was a big eyecatcher on his latest run at Chester.

Dawn Of Liberation turned for home on the Roodee in a share of last place but finished strongly to snatch fourth. He runs off a 1lb lower mark in Wednesday's Royal Hunt Cup and steps back up an extra half-furlong in trip. Odds of 33-1 look on the generous side.

Dawn Of Liberation 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Sandringham Stakes

5.35 Royal Ascot (Friday, June 23)

Potential odds: 33-1

The Sandringham Stakes has thrown up two 33-1 shocks in the last four years and Novus could be the latest horse to score at that price.

Gary Moore's filly had the now 91-rated Physique in behind when landing a Newbury maiden last October, and she stepped forward on a respectable Newmarket reappearance seventh when bursting through the fog to score at Goodwood last month.

Novus: recent Goodwood winner looks set to take in the Sandringham Stakes Credit: John Grossick

Novus was well on top at the line there, yet has received only a 2lb rise in the weights and the step up to a mile looks sure to bring about improvement.

Novus 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Gary Moore

Palace of Holyrood House Stakes

6.10 Royal Ascot (Friday, June 23)

Potential odds: 25-1

The three previous winners of this 5f handicap all raced prominently and that trend could continue this year with habitual front-runner Michaela's Boy taken to outrun his odds of 25-1.

Mick Appleby's colt made all in a pair of modest all-weather handicaps last year and has looked progressive since returning from a break, finishing fourth at Newcastle in April in a conditions race that has worked out particularly well, with the first, second, third and fifth now all holding triple-figure ratings.

That form suggests Michaela's Boy could still have some room for manoeuvre off a rating of 97, and he comes into this race off the back of a fine Listed third at York, a result that produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 97.

Michaela's Boy 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Michael Appleby

Wokingham Stakes

5.00 Royal Ascot (Saturday, June 24)

Odds: 33-1

It looks like a typically competitive running of the Wokingham Stakes and it could pay to take a chance on Dave Loughnane's Kape Moss at odds of 40-1.

This daughter of Equiano put up two fine performances in Listed company last month, possibly hitting the front too soon when finishing second at Haydock on her latest run.

Kape Moss (left): runner-up at Haydock last time out Credit: John Grossick

She returns to handicaps on a career-high mark of 96 but is versatile regarding ground conditions and being a sister to Gustavus Weston – a dual Group-winning sprinter at five – she is bred to improve with age.

Kape Moss 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: David Loughnane

Today's top Royal Ascot offer

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org .

Read these next:

'She can gatecrash the party and 25-1 looks too big' - our experts provide their best bets for Royal Ascot

'Punters think he's a good thing' - bookmakers reveal their biggest Royal Ascot liabilities

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.