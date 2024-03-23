Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Zip (3.05 Doncaster)

The Richard Fahey-trained eight-year-old goes well at the track, has ground conditions to suit and is fit from the all-weather.

Steffan Edwards

Handicappers' nap

Palio (2.45 Ascot)

Split rivals now rated 133 and 115 when finishing runner-up on his hurdles debut at Huntingdon and could prove nicely weighted off a mark of 106 on his handicap debut with the ground back in his favour.

Steve Mason

The Punt nap

There's The Door (3.40 Doncaster)

Took the course-and-distance three-year-old handicap on this card on her reappearance last year and was mainly campaigned in better company than this afterwards. She's just 4lb higher than for her Class 2 heavy-ground handicap win at Glorious Goodwood and is capable of rating higher this year for trainer David Evans.

Harry Wilson

Speed figures

Spiced Rum (2.45 Ascot)

Has posted an improved speed rating on each of her last four runs and is fancied to complete a hat-trick for Stuart Kittow.

Dave Edwards

West Country

Redbridge Rambler (3.55 Ascot)

Stayed on strongly when second last time. The Martin Keighley yard is in better form now and the step up in trip should suit.

James Stevens

Dark horse

The Four Sixes (5.05 Ascot)

Won on his first start for Olly Murphy at Wetherby on Boxing Day in a race that is working out well. He has run well twice since at the same venue and can improve further here.

Rob Sutton

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

