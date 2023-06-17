Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

King Of Bavaria (3.50 Doncaster)

Got off the mark for in-form trainer last time, having scored twice for Aidan O'Brien as a two-year-old. Relished quick ground at Windsor and should run well again.

Liam Headd

King Of Bavaria 15:50 Doncaster Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Michael Appleby

Eyecatcher

Kaydees Magic (1.55 Gowran Park)

Decent handicap debut last time over course and distance considering she didn't get the clearest of runs in the straight. Ran on for fourth when in the clear and fancied to do even better this time.

David Toft

Kaydees Magic 13:55 Gowran Park Jky: Robbie Colgan Tnr: Ms Sheila Lavery

Handicappers' nap

Yaaser (2.05 Doncaster)

Races off the same mark as when winning over course and distance last summer and should appreciate the return to 7f and bigger field.

Paul Curtis

Yaaser 14:05 Doncaster Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Speed figures

Bond Chairman (3.50 Doncaster)

Hasn't won since his juvenile debut but the four-year-old has posted some honourable efforts in defeat and could deservedly get his head in front.

Dave Edwards

Bond Chairman 15:50 Doncaster Jky: William Buick Tnr: Bryan Smart

Newmarket nap

Malka (4.35 Salisbury)

The daughter of Nathaniel wasn't stopping when third on her recent debut at Goodwood and is expected to appreciate this stiffer track.

David Milnes

Malka 16:35 Salisbury Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Dark horse

Burning Cash (3.50 Doncaster)

Bounced back to form in competitive handicap at York last time and this course-and-distance winner has dropped to a workable mark.

Neil McCabe

Burning Cash 15:50 Doncaster Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Paul Midgley

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing

