Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
King Of Bavaria (3.50 Doncaster)
Got off the mark for in-form trainer last time, having scored twice for Aidan O'Brien as a two-year-old. Relished quick ground at Windsor and should run well again.
Liam Headd
Kaydees Magic (1.55 Gowran Park)
Decent handicap debut last time over course and distance considering she didn't get the clearest of runs in the straight. Ran on for fourth when in the clear and fancied to do even better this time.
David Toft
Yaaser (2.05 Doncaster)
Races off the same mark as when winning over course and distance last summer and should appreciate the return to 7f and bigger field.
Paul Curtis
Bond Chairman (3.50 Doncaster)
Hasn't won since his juvenile debut but the four-year-old has posted some honourable efforts in defeat and could deservedly get his head in front.
Dave Edwards
Malka (4.35 Salisbury)
The daughter of Nathaniel wasn't stopping when third on her recent debut at Goodwood and is expected to appreciate this stiffer track.
David Milnes
Burning Cash (3.50 Doncaster)
Bounced back to form in competitive handicap at York last time and this course-and-distance winner has dropped to a workable mark.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing
