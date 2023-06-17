Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

King Of Bavaria (3.50 Doncaster)

Got off the mark for in-form trainer last time, having scored twice for Aidan O'Brien as a two-year-old. Relished quick ground at Windsor and should run well again.
Liam Headd

Silk
King Of Bavaria15:50 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Michael Appleby

Eyecatcher

Kaydees Magic (1.55 Gowran Park)

Decent handicap debut last time over course and distance considering she didn't get the clearest of runs in the straight. Ran on for fourth when in the clear and fancied to do even better this time.
David Toft

Silk
Kaydees Magic13:55 Gowran Park
View Racecard
Jky: Robbie Colgan Tnr: Ms Sheila Lavery

Handicappers' nap

Yaaser (2.05 Doncaster)

Races off the same mark as when winning over course and distance last summer and should appreciate the return to 7f and bigger field.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Yaaser14:05 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Speed figures

Bond Chairman (3.50 Doncaster)

Hasn't won since his juvenile debut but the four-year-old has posted some honourable efforts in defeat and could deservedly get his head in front.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Bond Chairman15:50 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Bryan Smart

Newmarket nap

Malka (4.35 Salisbury)

The daughter of Nathaniel wasn't stopping when third on her recent debut at Goodwood and is expected to appreciate this stiffer track.
David Milnes

Silk
Malka16:35 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Dark horse

Burning Cash (3.50 Doncaster)

Bounced back to form in competitive handicap at York last time and this course-and-distance winner has dropped to a workable mark.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Burning Cash15:50 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Paul Midgley

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read these next:

'She stays the trip and is by the best sire in the world' - Tom Segal picks one out in the Prix de Diane 

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Doncaster and Salisbury on Sunday 

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 17 June 2023Last updated 18:20, 17 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips