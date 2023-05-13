Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(4.45 Hamilton)

Shaped as though in need of her reappearance run at Newcastle and remains nicely treated.

Mark Brown

Nigwa 16:45 Hamilton View Racecard

The Punt nap

(5.15 Hamilton)

Unbeaten in two starts at Hamilton and has been running consistently in better company this season. Can take advantage in this lower grade now back on his last winning mark.

Harry Wilson

Dutch Decoy 17:15 Hamilton View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.50 Longchamp)

Convincing winner of the Greenham in a standout time, he can gain Classic glory and make it four wins from five starts.

Dave Edwards​

Isaac Shelby 14:50 Longchamp View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(4.15 Hamilton)

Shaped well on handicap debut last time, doing a bit too much too soon and collared late by one from further back. Open to further improvement and can resume winning ways.

Matt Gardner

Quintus Arrius 16:15 Hamilton View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(3.45 Hamilton)

Has been burning up the gallops since joining Alice Haynes from the Doncaster breeze up sales and expected to score first time.

David Milnes

Golden Arrow 15:45 Hamilton View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.10 Longchamp)

Took her five attempts to open her account but did it nicely last time out at Naas. The form of her previous start when finishing second behind Savethelastdance at Leopardstown could not have been advertised any better. Has leading claims for her top connections in this.

Tom Gibbings

Boogie Woogie 16:10 Longchamp View Racecard

