Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Eyecatcher

Nigwa (4.45 Hamilton) 

Shaped as though in need of her reappearance run at Newcastle and remains nicely treated.
Mark Brown

Silk
Nigwa16:45 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez (-lb)Tnr: Edward Bethell

The Punt nap

Dutch Decoy (5.15 Hamilton)

Unbeaten in two starts at Hamilton and has been running consistently in better company this season. Can take advantage in this lower grade now back on his last winning mark.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Dutch Decoy17:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Oliver Stammers (3lb)Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Speed figures

Isaac Shelby (2.50 Longchamp)

Convincing winner of the Greenham in a standout time, he can gain Classic glory and make it four wins from five starts.
Dave Edwards​

Silk
Isaac Shelby14:50 Longchamp
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey (-lb)Tnr: Brian Meehan

Handicappers' nap

Quintus Arrius (4.15 Hamilton)

Shaped well on handicap debut last time, doing a bit too much too soon and collared late by one from further back. Open to further improvement and can resume winning ways.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Quintus Arrius16:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Eaves (-lb)Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Newmarket nap

Golden Arrow (3.45 Hamilton)

Has been burning up the gallops since joining Alice Haynes from the Doncaster breeze up sales and expected to score first time.
David Milnes

Silk
Golden Arrow15:45 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: Alice Haynes

Dark horse

Boogie Woogie (4.10 Longchamp)

Took her five attempts to open her account but did it nicely last time out at Naas. The form of her previous start when finishing second behind Savethelastdance at Leopardstown could not have been advertised any better. Has leading claims for her top connections in this.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Boogie Woogie16:10 Longchamp
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: A P O'Brien

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing 

Published on 13 May 2023Last updated 18:54, 13 May 2023
icon
