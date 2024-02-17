Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Micks Jet (1.45 Musselburgh)
Cheltenham bumper winner who was third behind a subsequent Grade 2 winner last time. Phil Kirby's mare can make it third time lucky over hurdles.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Al Farabi (7.30 Kempton)
Expensive to follow recently, travelling best in his races but not getting home well enough over 7f. Dropping back to 6f could prove the key for Roger Varian's four-year-old.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Micks Jet (1.45 Musselburgh)
Yet to reproduce the pick of her bumper figures over hurdles, but the form of her latest Sedgefield run was given a boost when the winner followed up in a Grade 2 at Sandown on Thursday.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Media Shooter (7.00 Kempton)
Earned a personal best on the clock when scoring smoothly over course and distance last time and can make it three from four on the all-weather.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Stormy Judge (2.35 Punchestown)
Missed all of last season but has improved with each start since returning to the track in November. Finished fourth in the Thyestes last time and that is one of the best pieces of form on offer in this race.
Rob Sutton
West Country nap
Imperial Bede (2.55 Southwell)
Looks well handicapped on his best form and should improve for the switch to chasing.
James Stevens
Published on 17 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:17, 17 February 2024
