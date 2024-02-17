Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Micks Jet (1.45 Musselburgh)

Cheltenham bumper winner who was third behind a subsequent Grade 2 winner last time. Phil Kirby's mare can make it third time lucky over hurdles.

Charlie Huggins

Micks Jet 13:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Joe Williamson (5lb) Tnr: Philip Kirby

Eyecatcher

Al Farabi (7.30 Kempton)

Expensive to follow recently, travelling best in his races but not getting home well enough over 7f. Dropping back to 6f could prove the key for Roger Varian's four-year-old.

Steffan Edwards

Al Farabi 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

Handicappers' nap

Micks Jet (1.45 Musselburgh)

Yet to reproduce the pick of her bumper figures over hurdles, but the form of her latest Sedgefield run was given a boost when the winner followed up in a Grade 2 at Sandown on Thursday.

Steve Mason

Micks Jet 13:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Joe Williamson (5lb) Tnr: Philip Kirby

Speed figures

Media Shooter (7.00 Kempton)

Earned a personal best on the clock when scoring smoothly over course and distance last time and can make it three from four on the all-weather.

Dave Edwards

Media Shooter 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Dark horse

Stormy Judge (2.35 Punchestown)

Missed all of last season but has improved with each start since returning to the track in November. Finished fourth in the Thyestes last time and that is one of the best pieces of form on offer in this race.

Rob Sutton

Stormy Judge 14:35 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: P A Fahy

West Country nap

Imperial Bede (2.55 Southwell)

Looks well handicapped on his best form and should improve for the switch to chasing.

James Stevens

Imperial Bede 14:55 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

