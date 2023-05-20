Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Pinafore (4.25 Ripon)

Ran well from a wide draw on her reappearance at the Craven meeting and has since moved well on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

Silk
Pinafore16:25 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

Ben Macdui (2.25 Ripon)

Dropped a long way in the weights and posted a best effort for a while at Pontefract last time when finishing behind an in-form pair. Well treated if building on that.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Ben Macdui14:25 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Sexton (-lb)Tnr: Paul Midgley

The Punt nap

Lily In The Jungle (5.25 Ripon)

Didn't take to the all-weather or soft turf in three runs since returning from a break, but has dropped to a good mark as a result. Recorded two comfortable victories over course and distance on good ground last year, the latest off only 1lb higher, and this is a lower class than she has been contesting lately.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Lily In The Jungle17:25 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Garritty (-lb)Tnr: Philip Kirby

Eyecatcher

National Emblem (4.45 Naas)

Looks well treated on his defeat of Lord Massusus, who has won four times since, at Gowran Park last summer and the mile should suit.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
National Emblem16:45 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Foley (-lb)Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Speed figures

Ziggy's Dream (2.45 Naas)

Did not enjoy the run of the race when second at Chester recently but deserved compensation could be on the cards.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Ziggy's Dream14:45 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: Alice Haynes

Dark horse

Beautifulasalways (3.25 Ripon)

Well regarded filly who shaped nicely on debut behind two promising colts. Likely to improve significantly for the outing and William Buick takes the ride.
Olly Eden

Silk
Beautifulasalways15:25 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: George Boughey

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday 

Read these next:

'He's a much improved horse this season' - Tom Segal with a classy sprinter to back at Naas 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on Sunday 

Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 20 May 2023Last updated 09:59, 21 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips