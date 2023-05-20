Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Newmarket nap
Pinafore (4.25 Ripon)
Ran well from a wide draw on her reappearance at the Craven meeting and has since moved well on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Handicappers' nap
Ben Macdui (2.25 Ripon)
Dropped a long way in the weights and posted a best effort for a while at Pontefract last time when finishing behind an in-form pair. Well treated if building on that.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Lily In The Jungle (5.25 Ripon)
Didn't take to the all-weather or soft turf in three runs since returning from a break, but has dropped to a good mark as a result. Recorded two comfortable victories over course and distance on good ground last year, the latest off only 1lb higher, and this is a lower class than she has been contesting lately.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
National Emblem (4.45 Naas)
Looks well treated on his defeat of Lord Massusus, who has won four times since, at Gowran Park last summer and the mile should suit.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Ziggy's Dream (2.45 Naas)
Did not enjoy the run of the race when second at Chester recently but deserved compensation could be on the cards.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Beautifulasalways (3.25 Ripon)
Well regarded filly who shaped nicely on debut behind two promising colts. Likely to improve significantly for the outing and William Buick takes the ride.
Olly Eden
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday
