Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Eyecatcher

Different Breed (12.54 Lingfield)

Outran lengthy odds when third on his handicap debut over 7f at Wolverhampton. This sharper track ought to suit better.

Marcus Buckland

Different Breed 12:54 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Carver (3lb) Tnr: Simon Hodgson

Handicappers' nap

Harkangel (3.00 Warwick)

Yet to hit form this season, but looks well treated on the form of her first couple of hurdle runs and could pop up at a decent price with Cameron Iles taking off a valuable 7lb.

Steve Mason

Harkangel 15:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb) Tnr: Tom Gretton

The Punt nap

Three Card Brag (12.45 Punchestown)

Second to subsequent Grade 1 runner-up Corbetts Cross on his chasing debut and Gordon Elliott’s six-year-old should go one better here in a weaker contest.

Charlie Huggins

Three Card Brag 12:45 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Speed figures

Nordic Glory (3.24 Lingfield)

Below par at Southwell last time but all five of his career successes have been at this track and a return to his favourite stamping ground may bring out the best in him.

Dave Edwards

Nordic Glory 15:24 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Michael Attwater

Dark horse

Bang On The Bell (3.24 Lingfield)

Has had a solid winter on the all-weather, finishing second twice including in a good race at Southwell last time. Drawn well and should be in the mix.

Bang On The Bell 15:24 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: J R Jenkins

West Country nap

Ingennio (1.00 Warwick)

Comes here off the back of an excellent run at Newcastle. Enjoys sharp tracks and looks well treated.

James Stevens

Ingennio 13:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Lee Edwards Tnr: Richard Hobson

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

