Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Different Breed (12.54 Lingfield)
Outran lengthy odds when third on his handicap debut over 7f at Wolverhampton. This sharper track ought to suit better.
Marcus Buckland
Handicappers' nap
Harkangel (3.00 Warwick)
Yet to hit form this season, but looks well treated on the form of her first couple of hurdle runs and could pop up at a decent price with Cameron Iles taking off a valuable 7lb.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Three Card Brag (12.45 Punchestown)
Second to subsequent Grade 1 runner-up Corbetts Cross on his chasing debut and Gordon Elliott’s six-year-old should go one better here in a weaker contest.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Nordic Glory (3.24 Lingfield)
Below par at Southwell last time but all five of his career successes have been at this track and a return to his favourite stamping ground may bring out the best in him.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Bang On The Bell (3.24 Lingfield)
Has had a solid winter on the all-weather, finishing second twice including in a good race at Southwell last time. Drawn well and should be in the mix.
West Country nap
Ingennio (1.00 Warwick)
Comes here off the back of an excellent run at Newcastle. Enjoys sharp tracks and looks well treated.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
'He will be well suited by going back hurdling' - Graeme Rodway with three Sunday selections
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Punchestown and Warwick on New Year's Eve
