Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Tamilla (5.45 Pontefract)

Has won two of her eight starts and placed in the top three on two other occasions. She finished down the field last time out but needed the run and can return to her best again.
Liam Headd

Silk
Tamilla17:45 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

Shimmering Sands (4.15 Pontefract)

On the up this year and benefitted from a first-time tongue tie when posting a career-best effort at Doncaster last time, scoring with enough in hand to think that he can defy a 6lb rise.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Shimmering Sands16:15 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Eyecatcher

Denis Anthony (3.35 Ffos Las)

Reached an encouraging second in a race not run to suit at Yarmouth this month and this contest is a good opportunity to open his account.
Dave Randall

Silk
Denis Anthony15:35 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: James Fanshawe

Speed figures

Caius Chorister (4.45 Pontefract)

Has made giant strides in the past twelve months, improving three stone on official figures, and has reached the frame in both starts this year.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Caius Chorister16:45 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: David Menuisier

Dark horse

Tasever (6.15 Pontefract)

Improving with every start this season, finishing third in a competitive York handicap last month and then being unlucky when second here 12 days ago. Looks to have a solid chance again.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Tasever18:15 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Newmarket nap

Silver Sword (6.15 Pontefract)

Ran a smart race when second to Torito at Epsom last time and is well drawn to go one better for the in form Greg Cheyne.
David Milnes

Silk
Silver Sword18:15 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: G Cheyne Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing  

Read these next:

'He'll be hard to pass' - Tom Segal with a couple to back on the ITV4 card at Pontefract 

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Pontefract on Sunday 

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 24 June 2023Last updated 19:01, 24 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips