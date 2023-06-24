Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Tamilla (5.45 Pontefract)

Has won two of her eight starts and placed in the top three on two other occasions. She finished down the field last time out but needed the run and can return to her best again.

Liam Headd

Tamilla 17:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

Shimmering Sands (4.15 Pontefract)

On the up this year and benefitted from a first-time tongue tie when posting a career-best effort at Doncaster last time, scoring with enough in hand to think that he can defy a 6lb rise.

Matt Gardner

Shimmering Sands 16:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Eyecatcher

Denis Anthony (3.35 Ffos Las)

Reached an encouraging second in a race not run to suit at Yarmouth this month and this contest is a good opportunity to open his account.

Dave Randall

Denis Anthony 15:35 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: James Fanshawe

Speed figures

Caius Chorister (4.45 Pontefract)

Has made giant strides in the past twelve months, improving three stone on official figures, and has reached the frame in both starts this year.

Dave Edwards

Caius Chorister 16:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: David Menuisier

Dark horse

Tasever (6.15 Pontefract)

Improving with every start this season, finishing third in a competitive York handicap last month and then being unlucky when second here 12 days ago. Looks to have a solid chance again.

Rob Sutton

Tasever 18:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Newmarket nap

Silver Sword (6.15 Pontefract)

Ran a smart race when second to Torito at Epsom last time and is well drawn to go one better for the in form Greg Cheyne.

David Milnes

Silver Sword 18:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: G Cheyne Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing

