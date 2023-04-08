Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(1.40 Ffos Las)

Impressed when upped to this trip at Leicester in February and subsequently far from disgraced in a deep Sandown handicap, sets a good standard.

Steve Mason

Cuthbert Dibble 13:40 Ffos Las View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(4.50 Plumpton)

Got off the mark over hurdles in promising fashion at Ludlow last month and holds decent each-way claims here on his handicap debut.

Dave Randall

Tightenourbelts 16:50 Plumpton View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.35 Fairyhouse)

Did extremely well to win a Grade 3 contest at Fairyhouse in January after pulling hard in a steadily run race. Arrives fresher than most having skipped Cheltenham and should relish this extra distance.

Owen Goulding

Ashroe Diamond 14:35 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.54 Market Rasen)

Course-and-distance winner can make it three from four over fences.

Dave Edwards

Snowy Clouds 15:54 Market Rasen View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.25 Ffos Las)

Tumbling down the handicap after a series of defeats in marathon staying chases and should be very competitive with Freddie Gingell’s 7lb claim.

Craig Thake

Truckers Lodge 15:25 Ffos Las View Racecard

West Country

(2.15 Ffos Las)

Clearly has the ability to win this but jumping let her down on chasing debut. Should be dangerous if that improves.

James Stevens

Galante De Romay 14:15 Ffos Las View Racecard

