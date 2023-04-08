Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Cuthbert Dibble (1.40 Ffos Las)

Impressed when upped to this trip at Leicester in February and subsequently far from disgraced in a deep Sandown handicap, sets a good standard.
Steve Mason

Silk
Cuthbert Dibble13:40 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Eyecatcher

Tightenourbelts (4.50 Plumpton)

Got off the mark over hurdles in promising fashion at Ludlow last month and holds decent each-way claims here on his handicap debut.
Dave Randall

Silk
Tightenourbelts16:50 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy (-lb)Tnr: Emma Lavelle

The Punt nap

Ashroe Diamond (2.35 Fairyhouse) 

Did extremely well to win a Grade 3 contest at Fairyhouse in January after pulling hard in a steadily run race. Arrives fresher than most having skipped Cheltenham and should relish this extra distance.
Owen Goulding

Silk
Ashroe Diamond14:35 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

Speed figures

Snowy Clouds (3.54 Market Rasen)

Course-and-distance winner can make it three from four over fences.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Snowy Clouds15:54 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Quinlan (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Richards

Dark horse

Truckers Lodge (3.25 Ffos Las)

Tumbling down the handicap after a series of defeats in marathon staying chases and should be very competitive with Freddie Gingell’s 7lb claim.
Craig Thake

Silk
Truckers Lodge15:25 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell (7lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

West Country

Galante De Romay (2.15 Ffos Las)

Clearly has the ability to win this but jumping let her down on chasing debut. Should be dangerous if that improves.
James Stevens

Silk
Galante De Romay14:15 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass (-lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read these next:

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings  

Tom Segal thinks it's worth taking on the Cheltenham runners at Fairyhouse 

Tom Segal and Paul Kealy had 10-1 and 9-1 winners last Saturday - get their tips and much more with 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 8 April 2023Last updated 18:50, 8 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips