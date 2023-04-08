Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Cuthbert Dibble (1.40 Ffos Las)
Impressed when upped to this trip at Leicester in February and subsequently far from disgraced in a deep Sandown handicap, sets a good standard.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Tightenourbelts (4.50 Plumpton)
Got off the mark over hurdles in promising fashion at Ludlow last month and holds decent each-way claims here on his handicap debut.
Dave Randall
The Punt nap
Ashroe Diamond (2.35 Fairyhouse)
Did extremely well to win a Grade 3 contest at Fairyhouse in January after pulling hard in a steadily run race. Arrives fresher than most having skipped Cheltenham and should relish this extra distance.
Owen Goulding
Speed figures
Snowy Clouds (3.54 Market Rasen)
Course-and-distance winner can make it three from four over fences.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Truckers Lodge (3.25 Ffos Las)
Tumbling down the handicap after a series of defeats in marathon staying chases and should be very competitive with Freddie Gingell’s 7lb claim.
Craig Thake
West Country
Galante De Romay (2.15 Ffos Las)
Clearly has the ability to win this but jumping let her down on chasing debut. Should be dangerous if that improves.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing
