Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Notnowlinda (2.20 Kempton)

Dan Skelton's mare stepped up on the pick of her hurdle form when following home a fair sort on her recent chasing debut and should make a bold bid to go one better.

Steve Mason

Notnowlinda 14:20 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

The Punt nap

Impulsive One (5.00 Sedgefield)

On 5lb better terms than his last success courtesy of Dylan Johnston's claim and the five-year-old can go close to recording his first win for Brian Ellison now back over hurdles.

Charlie Huggins

Impulsive One 17:00 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston (7lb) Tnr: Brian Ellison

Eyecatcher

Subzero (2.45 Leopardstown)

Aidan O'Brien's colt was still progressing when last seen and looks capable of further improvement.

Ron Wood

Subzero 14:45 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jack Cleary (7lb) Tnr: A P O'Brien

Speed figures

First Street (4.05 Kempton)

Produced his best effort timewise when scoring at Newbury on his seasonal return last term, which is a positive pointer to his prospects here.

Dave Edwards

First Street 16:05 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

West Country nap

Destroytheevidence (2.55 Kempton)

Shaped well at Southwell this month and beginning to fulfil his potential. First-time cheekpieces and the drop in trip should help.

James Stevens

Destroytheevidence 14:55 Kempton View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Dark horse

American Flag (2.50 Saint-Cloud)

Form has tailed off after a bright start to the season, but he is unbeaten in two starts over course and distance and will be suited by the testing conditions.

Jake Aldrich

American Flag 14:50 Saint-Cloud View Racecard Jky: Maxime Guyon Tnr: Y Barberot

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

