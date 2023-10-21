Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Notnowlinda (2.20 Kempton)
Dan Skelton's mare stepped up on the pick of her hurdle form when following home a fair sort on her recent chasing debut and should make a bold bid to go one better.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Impulsive One (5.00 Sedgefield)
On 5lb better terms than his last success courtesy of Dylan Johnston's claim and the five-year-old can go close to recording his first win for Brian Ellison now back over hurdles.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Subzero (2.45 Leopardstown)
Aidan O'Brien's colt was still progressing when last seen and looks capable of further improvement.
Ron Wood
Speed figures
First Street (4.05 Kempton)
Produced his best effort timewise when scoring at Newbury on his seasonal return last term, which is a positive pointer to his prospects here.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Destroytheevidence (2.55 Kempton)
Shaped well at Southwell this month and beginning to fulfil his potential. First-time cheekpieces and the drop in trip should help.
James Stevens
Dark horse
American Flag (2.50 Saint-Cloud)
Form has tailed off after a bright start to the season, but he is unbeaten in two starts over course and distance and will be suited by the testing conditions.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
'He will take loads of beating' - Robbie Wilders with two bets at Limerick and Saint-Cloud
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Kempton and Sedgefield on Sunday
