Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping Today's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Notnowlinda (2.20 Kempton)

Dan Skelton's mare stepped up on the pick of her hurdle form when following home a fair sort on her recent chasing debut and should make a bold bid to go one better.
Steve Mason

Silk
Notnowlinda14:20 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

The Punt nap

Impulsive One (5.00 Sedgefield)

On 5lb better terms than his last success courtesy of Dylan Johnston's claim and the five-year-old can go close to recording his first win for Brian Ellison now back over hurdles.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Impulsive One17:00 Sedgefield
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Johnston (7lb)Tnr: Brian Ellison

Eyecatcher

Subzero (2.45 Leopardstown)

Aidan O'Brien's colt was still progressing when last seen and looks capable of further improvement.
Ron Wood

Silk
Subzero14:45 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Cleary (7lb)Tnr: A P O'Brien

Speed figures

First Street (4.05 Kempton)

Produced his best effort timewise when scoring at Newbury on his seasonal return last term, which is a positive pointer to his prospects here.
Dave Edwards

Silk
First Street16:05 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

West Country nap

Destroytheevidence (2.55 Kempton)

Shaped well at Southwell this month and beginning to fulfil his potential. First-time cheekpieces and the drop in trip should help.
James Stevens

Silk
Destroytheevidence14:55 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Dark horse

American Flag (2.50 Saint-Cloud)

Form has tailed off after a bright start to the season, but he is unbeaten in two starts over course and distance and will be suited by the testing conditions.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
American Flag14:50 Saint-Cloud
View Racecard
Jky: Maxime Guyon Tnr: Y Barberot

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read these next:

'He will take loads of beating' - Robbie Wilders with two bets at Limerick and Saint-Cloud 

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Kempton and Sedgefield on Sunday 

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 21 October 2023Last updated 18:23, 21 October 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips