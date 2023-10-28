Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Rick Dalton (2.10 Wexford)
Has been knocking at the door on the Flat since joining Cian Collins and could be suited by this switch to hurdles.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Celebre D'Allen (1.25 Aintree)
Has long shaped as though a staying trip would be ideal and a return to the veteran chase circuit looks suitable, having disappointed at the big spring festivals when last seen. He is very well treated on past exploits and with the capable Elizabeth Gale claiming a further 10lb, he can end his long losing run for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
No No Tonic (1.10 Wincanton)
Lost her way in the spring but is back down to a good mark and, with the blinkers back on and Bradley Harris taking the ride, she can leave the form of her recent reappearance run well behind.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Mikhailovich (4.04 Wincanton)
Stepped up on earlier efforts when scoring decisively at Huntingdon this month and may still be ahead of the handicapper.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Liari (2.19 Wincanton)
Subject to positive praise from 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls ahead of his hurdling debut and this looks a fairly moderate contest.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Haya Zark (2.50 Longchamp)
Doesn't have too much to find with the principals based on his best runs, and those efforts have come when getting very soft/heavy underfoot conditions. Likely to outrun his odds if lasting home over this longer trip.
Simon Giles
