Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Eyecatcher

Rick Dalton (2.10 Wexford)

Has been knocking at the door on the Flat since joining Cian Collins and could be suited by this switch to hurdles.

Marcus Buckland

Rick Dalton 14:10 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (5lb) Tnr: Cian Collins

The Punt nap

Celebre D'Allen (1.25 Aintree)

Has long shaped as though a staying trip would be ideal and a return to the veteran chase circuit looks suitable, having disappointed at the big spring festivals when last seen. He is very well treated on past exploits and with the capable Elizabeth Gale claiming a further 10lb, he can end his long losing run for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White.

Harry Wilson

Celebre D'Allen 13:25 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Elizabeth Gale (10lb) Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Handicappers' nap

No No Tonic (1.10 Wincanton)

Lost her way in the spring but is back down to a good mark and, with the blinkers back on and Bradley Harris taking the ride, she can leave the form of her recent reappearance run well behind.

Steve Mason

No No Tonic 13:10 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Bradley Harris Tnr: Mark Gillard

Speed figures

Mikhailovich (4.04 Wincanton)

Stepped up on earlier efforts when scoring decisively at Huntingdon this month and may still be ahead of the handicapper.

Dave Edwards

Mikhailovich 16:04 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

West Country nap

Liari (2.19 Wincanton)

Subject to positive praise from 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls ahead of his hurdling debut and this looks a fairly moderate contest.

James Stevens

Liari 14:19 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Haya Zark (2.50 Longchamp)

Doesn't have too much to find with the principals based on his best runs, and those efforts have come when getting very soft/heavy underfoot conditions. Likely to outrun his odds if lasting home over this longer trip.

Simon Giles

Haya Zark 14:50 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: Adrien Fouassier

