Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Handicappers' nap

Rae Des Champs (4.05 Kelso)

Shaped well upped in trip at Newcastle last time and could prove well treated with a good conditional taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason

Silk
Rae Des Champs16:05 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Johnston (7lb)Tnr: Rose Dobbin

Speed figures

Estacas (3.10 Fontwell)

Clocked the best time on the card when a smooth Huntingdon scorer after wind surgery and is at the right end of the handicap.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Estacas15:10 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell (-lb)Tnr: David Bridgwater

Newmarket nap

Bay Bridge (2.45 Curragh)

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Champion Stakes winner has made decent strides since finishing third on his comeback in France last month and is fancied to register his second Group 1 success.
David Milnes

Silk
Bay Bridge14:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote (-lb)Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

The Punt nap

Striking A Pose (2.40 Fontwell)

9lb below his last winning mark and this looks a good opportunity now dropped in class.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Striking A Pose14:40 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell (-lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Eyecatcher

Coastguard Station (3.55 Uttoxeter)

Made good late gains to finish third in a stronger race than this at Ayr last month and gets in off the same mark.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Coastguard Station15:55 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Denis O'Regan (-lb)Tnr: Henry Oliver

Dark horse

Tea Clipper (3.55 Uttoxeter)

Failed to stay the distance in major handicaps the last twice and this 2m4f trip appears more suitable. He's back down to his last winning mark and can return to form here for the red-hot Tom Lacey stable.
Olly Eden

Silk
Tea Clipper15:55 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Stan Sheppard (-lb)Tnr: Tom Lacey

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read these next:

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings  

Uttoxeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal with a couple of bankers for the £100,000 guaranteed pot 

Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 27 May 2023Last updated 18:27, 27 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips