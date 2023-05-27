Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(4.05 Kelso)

Shaped well upped in trip at Newcastle last time and could prove well treated with a good conditional taking 7lb off.

Steve Mason

Rae Des Champs 16:05 Kelso View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.10 Fontwell)

Clocked the best time on the card when a smooth Huntingdon scorer after wind surgery and is at the right end of the handicap.

Dave Edwards

Estacas 15:10 Fontwell View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(2.45 Curragh)

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Champion Stakes winner has made decent strides since finishing third on his comeback in France last month and is fancied to register his second Group 1 success.

David Milnes

Bay Bridge 14:45 Curragh View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.40 Fontwell)

9lb below his last winning mark and this looks a good opportunity now dropped in class.

Charlie Huggins

Striking A Pose 14:40 Fontwell View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(3.55 Uttoxeter)

Made good late gains to finish third in a stronger race than this at Ayr last month and gets in off the same mark.

Marcus Buckland

Coastguard Station 15:55 Uttoxeter View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.55 Uttoxeter)

Failed to stay the distance in major handicaps the last twice and this 2m4f trip appears more suitable. He's back down to his last winning mark and can return to form here for the red-hot Tom Lacey stable.

Olly Eden

Tea Clipper 15:55 Uttoxeter View Racecard

