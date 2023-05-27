Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Rae Des Champs (4.05 Kelso)
Shaped well upped in trip at Newcastle last time and could prove well treated with a good conditional taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Estacas (3.10 Fontwell)
Clocked the best time on the card when a smooth Huntingdon scorer after wind surgery and is at the right end of the handicap.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Bay Bridge (2.45 Curragh)
The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Champion Stakes winner has made decent strides since finishing third on his comeback in France last month and is fancied to register his second Group 1 success.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Striking A Pose (2.40 Fontwell)
9lb below his last winning mark and this looks a good opportunity now dropped in class.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Coastguard Station (3.55 Uttoxeter)
Made good late gains to finish third in a stronger race than this at Ayr last month and gets in off the same mark.
Marcus Buckland
Dark horse
Tea Clipper (3.55 Uttoxeter)
Failed to stay the distance in major handicaps the last twice and this 2m4f trip appears more suitable. He's back down to his last winning mark and can return to form here for the red-hot Tom Lacey stable.
Olly Eden
Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing
