Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Speed figures
Linda Moon (5.00 Plumpton)
Looked a useful prospect when runner-up on her Kempton debut last month and can underline her potential.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Ramo (4.00 Plumpton)
Lightly raced for a six-year-old and on a rapid upward curve judged on his last two starts, winning at today's course and Newton Abbot by an aggregate of 14 lengths. A 10lb rise may not be enough to stop him and he can complete a hat-trick. Daniel Hill
Handicappers' nap
Luna Dora (3.45 Stratford)
Looked a much improved performer when winning easily at Fakenham and looks up to defying a 7lb rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Blackcauseway (2.45 Stratford)
Disappointed so far this season but latest run more encouraging. A good second on this ground 12 months ago and has potential to improve.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Linda Moon (5.00 Plumpton)
Showed a huge amount of promise when finishing second of 17 on her debut at Kempton last month.
Marcus Buckland
Dark horse
Forest Jump (3.00 Plumpton)
The step up trip should bring about improvement, having been beaten for speed at today's course last time over 2m1½f last time. Freddie Gordon takes off a valuable 7lb.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing
