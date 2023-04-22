Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

(5.00 Plumpton)

Looked a useful prospect when runner-up on her Kempton debut last month and can underline her potential.

Dave Edwards

Linda Moon 17:00 Plumpton View Racecard

The Punt nap

(4.00 Plumpton)

Lightly raced for a six-year-old and on a rapid upward curve judged on his last two starts, winning at today's course and Newton Abbot by an aggregate of 14 lengths. A 10lb rise may not be enough to stop him and he can complete a hat-trick. Daniel Hill

Ramo 16:00 Plumpton View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(3.45 Stratford)

Looked a much improved performer when winning easily at Fakenham and looks up to defying a 7lb rise in the handicap.

Steve Mason

Luna Dora 15:45 Stratford View Racecard

West Country nap

(2.45 Stratford)

Disappointed so far this season but latest run more encouraging. A good second on this ground 12 months ago and has potential to improve.

James Stevens

Blackcauseway 14:45 Stratford View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(5.00 Plumpton)

Showed a huge amount of promise when finishing second of 17 on her debut at Kempton last month.

Marcus Buckland

Linda Moon 17:00 Plumpton View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.00 Plumpton)

The step up trip should bring about improvement, having been beaten for speed at today's course last time over 2m1½f last time. Freddie Gordon takes off a valuable 7lb.

Sam Hardy

Forest Jump 15:00 Plumpton View Racecard

