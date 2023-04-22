Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Linda Moon (5.00 Plumpton)

Looked a useful prospect when runner-up on her Kempton debut last month and can underline her potential.
Dave Edwards

Linda Moon17:00 Plumpton
Jky: Jack Quinlan (-lb)Tnr: Neil King

The Punt nap

Ramo (4.00 Plumpton)

Lightly raced for a six-year-old and on a rapid upward curve judged on his last two starts, winning at today's course and Newton Abbot by an aggregate of 14 lengths. A 10lb rise may not be enough to stop him and he can complete a hat-trick. Daniel Hill

Ramo16:00 Plumpton
Jky: Charlie Deutsch (-lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

Handicappers' nap

Luna Dora (3.45 Stratford)

Looked a much improved performer when winning easily at Fakenham and looks up to defying a 7lb rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason

Luna Dora15:45 Stratford
Jky: Ben Poste (-lb)Tnr: Tom Symonds

West Country nap

Blackcauseway (2.45 Stratford)

Disappointed so far this season but latest run more encouraging. A good second on this ground 12 months ago and has potential to improve.
James Stevens

Blackcauseway14:45 Stratford
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Eyecatcher

Linda Moon (5.00 Plumpton)

Showed a huge amount of promise when finishing second of 17 on her debut at Kempton last month.
Marcus Buckland

Linda Moon17:00 Plumpton
Jky: Jack Quinlan (-lb)Tnr: Neil King

Dark horse

Forest Jump (3.00 Plumpton)
The step up trip should bring about improvement, having been beaten for speed at today's course last time over 2m1½f last time. Freddie Gordon takes off a valuable 7lb.
Sam Hardy

Forest Jump15:00 Plumpton
Jky: Mr Freddie Gordon (7lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing 

Published on 22 April 2023
