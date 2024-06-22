- More
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Yorkindness (3.30 Pontefract)
Charlie Johnston's stayer is unbeaten in three runs at Pontefract and shaped at Goodwood last time as though the return to this longer trip would suit.
Richard Young
The Punt nap
Zoran (3.40 Ffos Las)
Has shown huge progress on the all-weather and should be suited by the quick conditions. Brings a lot of experience into the contest and can go well for Emma Lavelle.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Kalama Sunrise (4.10 Ffos Las)
Improving filly who’s won her last two for trainer Jack Channon, latterly by four lengths in a good time. Looks well treated under a penalty and can land the hat-trick.
Paul Curtis
Topspeed
Cubana Habana (3.40 Ffos Las)
Is on a lengthy losing run and consequently his handicap mark has declined. He made a pleasing return from a lengthy absence for a different trainer at Chepstow last month, his conqueror has won twice since, and could end his drought.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Trooper Bisdee (3.30 Pontefract)
Won well on his comeback at Nottingham and has since impressed on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Scenic (3.00 Pontefract)
Ran much better than the result suggests in a Group 3 last time and while she has a bit to find on ratings, she is better than her mark of 96. She looks a good each-way bet for Ed Walker.
Tom Park
