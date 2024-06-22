Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Yorkindness (3.30 Pontefract)

Charlie Johnston's stayer is unbeaten in three runs at Pontefract and shaped at Goodwood last time as though the return to this longer trip would suit.

Richard Young

Yorkindness 15:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

The Punt nap

Zoran (3.40 Ffos Las)

Has shown huge progress on the all-weather and should be suited by the quick conditions. Brings a lot of experience into the contest and can go well for Emma Lavelle.

Liam Headd

Zoran 15:40 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Handicappers' nap

Kalama Sunrise (4.10 Ffos Las)

Improving filly who’s won her last two for trainer Jack Channon, latterly by four lengths in a good time. Looks well treated under a penalty and can land the hat-trick.

Paul Curtis

Kalama Sunrise 16:10 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Channon

Topspeed

Cubana Habana (3.40 Ffos Las)

Is on a lengthy losing run and consequently his handicap mark has declined. He made a pleasing return from a lengthy absence for a different trainer at Chepstow last month, his conqueror has won twice since, and could end his drought.

Dave Edwards

Cubana Habana 15:40 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Bernard Llewellyn

Newmarket nap

Trooper Bisdee (3.30 Pontefract)

Won well on his comeback at Nottingham and has since impressed on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Trooper Bisdee 15:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Scenic (3.00 Pontefract)

Ran much better than the result suggests in a Group 3 last time and while she has a bit to find on ratings, she is better than her mark of 96. She looks a good each-way bet for Ed Walker.

Tom Park

Scenic 15:00 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Walker

