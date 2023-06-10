Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Dubai Crystal (5.45 Beverley)

Hampered early and too far back at Ascot latest and is taken to gain compensation.

Mark Brown



Dubai Crystal 17:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: K R Burke

Handicappers' nap

Winter Crown (5.15 Beverley)

Unexposed sort who shaped well behind a dual subsequent winner on his second-last start. Last run easily forgiven, due to poor track position and meeting trouble, and he remains capable of better.

Matt Gardner

Winter Crown 17:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb) Tnr: Julie Camacho

The Punt nap

Al Asifah (3.20 Goodwood)

Bred to be top class and showed signs of that when making a sparkling debut at Haydock over this trip last month. This looks the logical next step up for in-form trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Matt Rennie

Al Asifah 15:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Shobiz (4.55 Goodwood)

Course-and-distance winner, he had a bit in hand when successful at Newbury recently and can continue his progress.

Dave Edwards

Shobiz 16:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

Newmarket nap

Al Asifah (3.20 Goodwood)

Won with plenty in hand on her debut at Haydock last month and fancied to follow up after some smart work on the Al Bahathri of late.

David Milnes

Al Asifah 15:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

High Spirited (3.20 Goodwood)

Has progressed nicely with each start and made no mistake last time out on her seasonal reappearance at Windsor. While this is a much tougher ask she looks capable of improving enough to play a hand here.

Tom Gibbings

High Spirited 15:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Dane O'Neill Tnr: Henry Candy

