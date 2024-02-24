Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Ms Agartha Yeats (3.55 Naas)
Hugh Finegan's mare had an excuse when pulled up at Limerick last time (scoped dirty). She'd previously run well in defeat at Navan, gets in here with a low weight and handles testing ground well.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
One Eye On Vegas (4.10 Hereford)
The Stuart Edmunds-trained seven-year-old showed much improved form when beating subsequent dual winner Lady Balko at Leicester and an 8lb rise in the ratings looks lenient.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
One Eye On Vegas (4.10 Hereford)
Stepped up to this sort of trip when opening his account for Stuart Edmunds at Leicester last month, taking up the lead travelling strongly and digging in well to score by almost two lengths. That form has been franked by the runner-up, who is 17lb higher having won twice since, and conditions look ideal for him to follow up.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Abingworth (3.40 Hereford)
A Taunton winner in November, he found one too good at Ludlow recently but has improved his Topspeed figure on each of his last four outings and can add to his tally.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Kel Du Large (2.40 Hereford)
Surged clear to beat a good field at Cheltenham on New Year's Day and should make a winning start over hurdles.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Mister Barclay (4.40 Hereford)
Yet to win over hurdles but has twice placed at Wetherby this season. Those efforts came in competitive races for the grade and he now steps up further in trip which should suit.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Published on 24 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:03, 24 February 2024
