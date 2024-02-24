Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Ms Agartha Yeats (3.55 Naas)

Hugh Finegan's mare had an excuse when pulled up at Limerick last time (scoped dirty). She'd previously run well in defeat at Navan, gets in here with a low weight and handles testing ground well.

Steffan Edwards

Ms Agartha Yeats 15:55 Naas View Racecard Jky: Neil Ryan (7lb) Tnr: Hugh Paul Finegan

Handicappers' nap

One Eye On Vegas (4.10 Hereford)

The Stuart Edmunds-trained seven-year-old showed much improved form when beating subsequent dual winner Lady Balko at Leicester and an 8lb rise in the ratings looks lenient.

Steve Mason

One Eye On Vegas 16:10 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

The Punt nap

One Eye On Vegas (4.10 Hereford)

Stepped up to this sort of trip when opening his account for Stuart Edmunds at Leicester last month, taking up the lead travelling strongly and digging in well to score by almost two lengths. That form has been franked by the runner-up, who is 17lb higher having won twice since, and conditions look ideal for him to follow up.

Harry Wilson

One Eye On Vegas 16:10 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Speed figures

Abingworth (3.40 Hereford)

A Taunton winner in November, he found one too good at Ludlow recently but has improved his Topspeed figure on each of his last four outings and can add to his tally.

Dave Edwards

Abingworth 15:40 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb) Tnr: Gary Moore

West Country nap

Kel Du Large (2.40 Hereford)

Surged clear to beat a good field at Cheltenham on New Year's Day and should make a winning start over hurdles.

James Stevens

Kel Du Large 14:40 Hereford View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

Dark horse

Mister Barclay (4.40 Hereford)

Yet to win over hurdles but has twice placed at Wetherby this season. Those efforts came in competitive races for the grade and he now steps up further in trip which should suit.

Rob Sutton

Mister Barclay 16:40 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Jordan Nailor Tnr: Tom Symonds

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

