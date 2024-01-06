Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Masqool (5.00 Wolverhampton)

With excuses for his last run, the James Evans-trained six-year-old looks ready to strike back up in distance off a fair mark.

David Toft

Masqool 17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (7lb) Tnr: James Evans

The Punt nap

Authorised Speed (1.15 Plumpton)

Travelling well and in front when falling at the penultimate fence on his chase debut at Ascot. Gary Moore's seven-year-old should make amends on more suitably testing ground.

Charlie Huggins

Authorised Speed 13:15 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Gary Moore

Handicappers' nap

Saligo Bay (3.55 Plumpton)

Back up in grade after an easy win in a seller over course and distance, but is down to a good mark for the in-form Gary Moore stable and the 3lb claim of Caoilin Quinn is an obvious plus.

Steve Mason

Saligo Bay 15:55 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb) Tnr: Gary Moore

Speed figures

West Warhorse (1.45 Plumpton)

Relished the step up in trip and soft ground when powering home at Fakenham last month and may not have finished winning yet.

Dave Edwards

West Warhorse 13:45 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Alice Stevens (5lb) Tnr: B F Brookhouse

Dark horse

Blame The Game (2.50 Plumpton)

Three-time course winner who was a narrow runner-up in this race last season off a 3lb lower mark. Shaped well at Cheltenham last time and that should have put him spot on for this.

Neil McCabe

Blame The Game 14:50 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

