Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Masqool (5.00 Wolverhampton)
With excuses for his last run, the James Evans-trained six-year-old looks ready to strike back up in distance off a fair mark.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Authorised Speed (1.15 Plumpton)
Travelling well and in front when falling at the penultimate fence on his chase debut at Ascot. Gary Moore's seven-year-old should make amends on more suitably testing ground.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Saligo Bay (3.55 Plumpton)
Back up in grade after an easy win in a seller over course and distance, but is down to a good mark for the in-form Gary Moore stable and the 3lb claim of Caoilin Quinn is an obvious plus.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
West Warhorse (1.45 Plumpton)
Relished the step up in trip and soft ground when powering home at Fakenham last month and may not have finished winning yet.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Blame The Game (2.50 Plumpton)
Three-time course winner who was a narrow runner-up in this race last season off a 3lb lower mark. Shaped well at Cheltenham last time and that should have put him spot on for this.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
