US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge's fancies at Gulfstream Park and Fair Grounds on Saturday

Classy Edition

10.06 Gulfstream Park

2pt win

King Fury

10.37 Fair Grounds

1pt each-way

This year's Royal Delta Stakes at Gulfstream Park looks to be between Kathleen O. and , who are four-year-olds with the same record of four wins from six starts.

Kathleen O. is a three-time course winner and was a close fifth in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs last season but the Todd Pletcher-trained Classy Edition is a dual Stakes winner and has scope for more improvement.

She won all three starts as a two-year-old before finishing a never-nearer two-length second to Kathleen O. in the Grade 2 Davona Dale here last season. However, she was caught down on the rail on that particular occasion and was stuck for racing room so did well in the circumstances.

This daughter of Classic Empire returned this year to easily win an allowance optional claimer by five-and-a-quarter lengths at this track last month, so she has the benefit of a recent run. She can reverse the form with her main market rival with top rider Irad Ortiz Jr on board.

Fair Grounds stages a fantastic 13-race card with six of those races being Stakes events and my attention is turned to in the Mineshaft Stakes.

This experienced son of Curlin is a winner in this grade and is the type to run well against better opposition as his record in Graded races suggests.

He failed to win last season but ran with credit in better company than this, with his best effort when third behind the high-class Hot Rod Charlie and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike in the Lukas Classic Stakes at Churchill Downs.

The Kenny McPeek-trained five-year-old has been drawn on the outside in stall nine but that will suit him as he can stay out of trouble. He can pick up the pieces late under a waiting ride from Mitchell Murrill.

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.