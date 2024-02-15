Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Etalon 1.55 Sandown
Fourth of 16 in the EBF Final here (2m4f, heavy) on his final start last term; sent chasing this season, looking a natural on his first attempt at Newbury last month and following up that clearcut win with an easy dismissal of his only rival at Warwick (again 2m on soft); current mark may well be lenient and he has stacks of potential.
Letthedustsettle 4.00 Newcastle
Well beaten on last month's handicap debut but has won with considerable authority at Catterick (1m7f, soft) twice since, latterly under Cameron Iles; up another 8lb since last time but it's hard to tell when his improvement will level off.
Tortured Soul 4.53 Southwell
Made a winning start for this trainer over C&D last December when 6lb lower; raced prominently when following up at Wolverhampton (1m4f, Tapeta) last month and showed further improvement when a close third at Lingfield (1m5f, Polytrack) latest; up another 1lb; major contender.
I'm Mable 6.00 Chelmsford
Two C&D wins to her name and although her style of racing can leave her a hostage to fortune, she's been running well in defeat this winter; Rossa Ryan takes over in the saddle today and she's a major player at this level.
