Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Silk
Fashion's Model14:15 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Sheila Lewis
Silk
Gin Coco16:15 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry
Silk
Superstylin16:29 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Suzy Smith
Silk
Brother Dave17:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Fashion's Model 2.15 Ffos Las
Kept on well for second at Ludlow (3m, soft; refitted cheekpieces) last month, her second start after a long absence, and faced very tough task at the weights when creditable fourth in Warwick novice chase (2m4f, soft) three weeks ago; looks the one to beat here.

Gin Coco 4.15 Plumpton
Former Greatwood runner-up; returned to something like his best when beating five rivals at Ascot (1m7f, good) in November when tongue tied for the first time and simply never gave his running at Doncaster; had a break since then and record fresh is encouraging, as is the drying ground; strongly considered.

Superstylin 4.29 Market Rasen
Point and Market Rasen hurdle winner who scored in good style on his chase debut in handicap at Lingfield (2m, good to soft) in November; creditable second over C&D 11 days ago and, with a 1lb rise, that is clearly the most persuasive recent claim in this line-up.

Brother Dave 5.00 Southwell
Currently in a consistent vein of form and opened his account in C&D classified event last time, beating Written Broadcast (declared 4:25); may well build on that success; respected.

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday 

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Published on 31 March 2024inSpotlight Lucky 15

Last updated 08:00, 31 March 2024

