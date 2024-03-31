Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Fashion's Model 2.15 Ffos Las
Kept on well for second at Ludlow (3m, soft; refitted cheekpieces) last month, her second start after a long absence, and faced very tough task at the weights when creditable fourth in Warwick novice chase (2m4f, soft) three weeks ago; looks the one to beat here.
Gin Coco 4.15 Plumpton
Former Greatwood runner-up; returned to something like his best when beating five rivals at Ascot (1m7f, good) in November when tongue tied for the first time and simply never gave his running at Doncaster; had a break since then and record fresh is encouraging, as is the drying ground; strongly considered.
Superstylin 4.29 Market Rasen
Point and Market Rasen hurdle winner who scored in good style on his chase debut in handicap at Lingfield (2m, good to soft) in November; creditable second over C&D 11 days ago and, with a 1lb rise, that is clearly the most persuasive recent claim in this line-up.
Brother Dave 5.00 Southwell
Currently in a consistent vein of form and opened his account in C&D classified event last time, beating Written Broadcast (declared 4:25); may well build on that success; respected.
