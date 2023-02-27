Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

San Pedro 2.30 Plumpton

Took a while to get off the mark but first-time cheekpieces helped when winning at Lingfield last week and he can follow up under a penalty

Blame The Game 3.00 Plumpton

Consistent chaser who so nearly brought up the hat-trick in the Sussex National and is a rock-solid contender

Rowdy Rustler 3.15 Ayr

Made a very promising handicap/chase debut in November and is best forgiven a subsequent failure on heavy ground

Iskar D'Airy 4.10 Plumpton

Not yet reproduced his bumper form since hurdling but he took a step in the right direction last time and this drier ground can suit

Published on 27 February 2023Last updated 08:00, 27 February 2023
